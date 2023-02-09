Close to Me Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Close to Me is a British television series. The series Close to Me includes psychological drama. It has received a good response from the audience.

Close to Me has received 6 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Close to Me.

Close to Me Season 2:

The series Close to Me follows the story of Jo Harding. She is a woman who has a perfect life with her partner until a fall erases a complete year from her memory.

Because she struggles to piece events together, Jo Harding finds that her life was in fact far from perfect.

The series Close to Me is based on the book titled Close to Me by Amanda Reynolds. The series Close to Me was written by Angela Pell, and it was directed by Michael Samuels.

It stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Eccleston, and Leanne Best. The first season of the series Close to Me includes a total of six episodes.

It seems that Close to Me Season 2 will also include a total of six episodes. The series Close to Me was executively produced by Connie Nielsen and Gina Carter.

It was produced by Alison Sterling. The series Close to Me was made under Nordic Entertainment Group. All3Media distributed the series Close to Me.

The series Close to Me has arrived on Channel 4. We expect that Close to Me Season 2 will also arrive on Channel 4. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Close to Me, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see if the second season of the series Close to Me is happening.

Is Close to Me Season 2 Happening?

Close to Me Season 2 is not announced yet. The series Close to Me is not renewed yet for the second season of the series Close to Me.

We expect that Close to Me Season 2 will soon be announced. All fans of the series Close to Me are impatiently waiting for the second season of the series Close to Me.

The series Close to Me was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom. There is a chance for the announcement of the second season of the series Close to Me. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Close to Me.

Close to Me Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Close to Me Season 2 below.

Connie Nielsen as Jo Harding Christopher Eccleston as Rob Harding Leanne Best as Anna Susan Lynch as Cathy Tom Taylor as Finn Nick Blood as Thomas Rosy McEwen as Sash Harding Henning Jensen as Frederik Ray Fearon as Nick Lorraine Burroughs as Helen Mads Madsen as Young Frederik Kate O’Flynn as Rose Jamie Flatters as Owen James Doherty as Jim Zoe Croft as Ella Sidsel Rostrup as Susanne Emilia Lazenby as Young Jo – Age 7 Rosa Niemann as Young Jo Ellie Haddington as Wendy Sandra Huggett as Michelle Joe Tucker as Jerry Kelly Clare as Nurse David Ajao as Nurse Kwame Kate Spiro as Doctor Cadell Michelle Thomas as Party Guest Rory J. Saper as Josh James Hillier as Jack Cocker Julia Westcott-Hutton as Nurse Brooke Carter as Young Sash Sarah Malin as Diane

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Close to Me.

Close to Me Season 1 Review:

Close to Me Season 1 got good reviews from critics. In the first season of the series Close to Me, we have seen that after a nasty fall, Jo tries to develop amnesia and later forgets the events of the past year.

After that, she comes back home with her seemingly loving husband named Rob, but a missing phone as well as a series of lies that reveal that not all things are as it seems.

Later, plagued by nightmares, Jo goes to a support group that does not go well, and after that, her son comes to meet as well as a conflict Jo had forgotten is revealed.

At the same time, Jo starts seeing a mysterious woman all over town. After that, Jo remembers that she was not alone the night and also she was injured.

Later, she begins suspecting she was having an affair as well as wonders if Rob knew. After that, Childhood memories start re-emerging because she grows more suspicious of Rob.

Jo starts having flashbacks of an affair with her pregnant daughter’s boyfriend, but because the line between fantasy as well as reality increasingly blur can she be sure it was her who was having an affair.

Before one year of the accident, Rob finds that he is falling out of love with Jo just after a series of insurmountable financial problems search him in need of emotional support that she is not able to provide.

Just after a talk with her dementia-suffering father, Jo pieces together her memories as well as gathers her family in the living room.

In between a harrowing confrontation, the truth behind her fall is revealed. Let’s see what happens next. We expect that Close to Me Season 2 will start where it is left in the first season of the series Close to Me.

If we get any news about the story of the second season of the series Close to Me, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Close to Me.

Close to Me Season 2 Release Date:

Close to Me, Season 2’s release date is not announced yet. It seems that Close to Me Season 2 will arrive in mid-2022 or late 2022.

Maybe it will be released on Channel 4 like the first season of the series Close to Me. The first season of the series Close to Me was aired from 7th November 2021 to 12th December 2021.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Close to Me, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Close to Me.

Close to Me Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Close to Me Season 2 is not released yet. Maybe it will be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series Close to Me.

Let’s watch the trailer of Close to Me Season 1. Watch it below.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.