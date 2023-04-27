Best 10 Movies with Perfect Endings

Many countries have produced millions of films, and many cinephiles always look for the best movies and series. A single movie production includes so much time, effort, and energy; hence, the showrunners expect their film to receive a good response from the audience.

A perfect ending to a movie often satisfies the audience, and many people are always looking for a film with a perfect ending. If you are one of those cinephiles who wants a movie that quenches your thirst for a film with a perfect ending, then you are on the right page.

List of Best 10 Movies With Perfect Endings

In this blog post, we have addressed the top 10 movies with perfect endings. Also, we have included a summary of the movie, its release date, and other information like IMDb ratings and names of the cast members and directors to find the best movie easily.

The Sixth Sense

Release Date – August 2, 1999,

Director – M. Night Shyamalan

Cast – Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Olivia Williams

IMDb Ratings – 8.2/10

The first and foremost movie that needed to be featured in the list of the best movies with perfect endings should be The Sixth Sense. Even though the movie didn’t come with a mystery, twists, or suspense, it can still be considered the most iconic movie of 1992. The ending of The Sixth Sense will give you the most memorable experiences. Every scene is so soothing that you can’t get your eyes off the screen.

Eyes Wide Shut

Release Date – July 13, 1999

Director – Stanley Kubrick

Cast – Tom Cruise, Sydney Pollack

IMDb Ratings – 7.5/10

How can we forget to mention one of the most magnificent psychological drama movies, Eyes Wide Shut? The storyline revolves around the stress that has built between Bill (Tom Cruise) and his wife, Alice Harford (Nicole Kidman). As the tension grew between them due to love affairs, they eventually started getting a clear picture of their relationships. The movie often reaches the point where we, as a fan, start questioning their togetherness. If we describe the Eyes Wide Shut movie in one line, we would say it is the perfect combination of erotic mystery, love affairs, and drama.

The Godfather

Release Date – March 24, 1972

Director – Francis Ford Coppola

Cast – Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan, and others

IMDb Ratings – 9.2/10

Here we go! The third and most awaited movie, which has the perfect ending with gangs, deaths, and rivalries, is non-other than, ‘The Godfather.’ Francis Ford Coppola and the team released the most memorable crime drama, ‘The Godfather.’ in 1972. Francis Coppola’s mafia epic revolves around the Corleone crime family head Don Vito Corleone and his ideologies. On the one hand, Don Vito Corleone is portrayed as a man who strictly follows the gang rules and for whom family is first. His son, Michael Corleone, believes in ruthlessness and the higher crime hierarchy.

Titanic

Release Date – December 19, 1997

Director – James Cameron,

Cast – Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane, and more.

IMDb Ratings – 7.9/10

No one could forget the most delightful and heartwarming love-separation movie, ‘Titanic.’ However, some people haven’t seen this romantic love film yet. For them, let me tell you that Titanic is the perfect example of an epic romance between Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). Even though they come from different family backgrounds, their love finds its way to growing. But on the first and final voyage of Titanic, their love story also sank into the ocean.

The Shawshank Redemption

Release Date – September 23, 1994

Director – Frank Darabont

Cast – Tim Robbins, Bob Gunton, Morgan Freeman, James Whitmore, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 9.3/10

The 1994’s release, The Shawshank Redemption, can surely be included in the list of the perfect ending of the perfect films. The movie is an adaptation of Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption novella by famous American author Stephen Edwin King. The plot concentrates on the lead character, Andy Dufresne, who was wrongfully imprisoned at the Shawshank State Penitentiary. Later, Andy met with Red and decided to perform a money laundering scheme. He spent twenty years, and Andy had to face many challenges throughout the story, but the story takes a jaw-dropping turn when we realize that Andy spent those years digging an inside tunnel to come out from the bars.

The 25th Hour

Release Date – December 19, 2002

Director – Spike Lee

Cast – Philip Seymour Hoffman, Barry Pepper, Edward Norton, Anna Paquin, etc

IMDb Ratings – 7.6/10

The 25th Hour is an American drama movie initially written by David Benioff and directed by famous American director Spike Lee. The storyline follows a drug dealer who spends his last 24 hours with his friends and beloved girlfriend. However, the story is not simple as that. There is something much more than a single day that the lead character, Monty Brogan (Edward Norton), spent on the road of New York City.

The Cabin In The Woods

Release Date – April 13, 2012

Director – Drew Goddard

Cast – Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Fran Kranz, and others.

IMDb Ratings – 7.5/10

Drew Goddard is the director of the 2012’s release, The Cabin In The Woods. The movie brought science-fiction, horror, drama, and comedy onto one screen. Moreover, it features versatile actors and actresses, such as The Avengers fame, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Kristen Connolly, Richard Jenkins, and more. The core concept revolves around an underground laboratory and the engineers like Gray Sitterson and Steve Hadley, who discuss performing some mysterious and horror rituals after an operation failed in Stockholm.

Inception

Release Date – July 16, 2010

Director – Christopher Nolan

Cast – Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, etc.

IMDb Ratings – 8.8/10

No creator can beat Christopher Nolan when displaying dreams and their reality on the big screen. Inception is a science-fiction action film written and directed by British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The story is about the dream and the insides of the following dreams. If you are genuinely fascinated by watching this movie, there is a high chance that you cannot absorb the whole storyline in one go.

Avengers: Infinity War

Release Date – April 27, 2018

Director – Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Cast – Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, etc

IMDb Ratings – 9.6/10

Avengers Infinity War is an American superhero movie based on Marvel Comics. Stan Lee is regarded as one of the century’s best comic book writers and producers. The signature plot revolves around superheroes like Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Spiderman, Captain America, Black Widow, Dr. Strange, and the cruel antagonist, Thanos, who wants to control the whole universe.

Scarface

Release Date – December 1, 1983

Director – Brian De Palma

Cast – Al Pacino

IMDb Ratings – 8.3/10

Again, The Godfather movie’s fame, Al Pacino, a.k.a. Michale Corleone back with the new character, Tony Montana, in 1983’s release ‘Scarface.’ Other than Al Pacino, Scarface featured Michelle Marie Pfeiffer, who later married Tony Montana, Seven Bauer (Tony’s right-hand man), and many others. Lastly, the movie has received an overall positive response from the audience, especially Tony’s most incredible shootouts with a machine gun.

Conclusion

Watching an exciting thriller movie often gives goosebumps to an individual, and especially if your interest is inclined toward movies like Avengers, Infinity War, Scarface, or Titanic, you can enjoy the whole story with a full of heart.

Apart from the above-mentioned list, you can also watch other movies like ‘There Will Be Blood.’ ‘The Usual Suspect.’ ‘Casablanca.’ and more. Hopefully, you have read this article and decided on the movie to watch. So prepare your screen, bring popcorn, and enjoy the film with perfect endings.