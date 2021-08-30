Where To Watch Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

Stranger Things is such a gripping watch that you will not even realize that you have binge-watched the entire series over the weekend.

The hard part is to wait for its sequel. This series that follows the adventure of a group of kids from Indiana in the 1980s as they try to unravel the mysteries of supernatural forces and find their missing friend has become quite popular and loved by the audience.

But it keeps them waiting for quite some time to bring back some quality content for them. Recently, there has been an official announcement that the 4th season will not be released in 2021.

Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix

It is understandable, given how pandemic threw so many plans of so many people off-track. But it is better than to be left hanging in suspense.

The trailers of the 4th season of Stranger Things were released on the Youtube channel of Stranger Things. Recently a sneak peek was released, which has already got more than 9 million views.

It mentions a global phenomenon that will take place in this season that will be released next year.

The three years of wait will end for the fans when this season will be released. While merely 30 seconds long, this trailer has sparked many theories online regarding how the story will unfold.

Where to watch Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things is a Netflix original, so its first three seasons are easily available to stream. The fourth season will also be available on Netflix the moment it is released next year.

It is also confirmed that this series will not be available on amazon prime. However, there is a possibility of Season 4 being available on HBO max and Hulu as its previous seasons are also available on these two OTT platforms.

But it can’t be confirmed if it will be available immediately after the release of this new season or it will take a while to be available on these two platforms.