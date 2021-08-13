200 Halla Ho Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

200 Halla Ho is an Indian film. The film 200 Halla Ho will soon arrive on the OTT platform Zee5. The film 200 Halla Ho is inspired by true events.

We expect that the film 200: Halla Ho will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the film 200 Halla Ho.

200 Halla Ho:

The film 200 Halla Ho is full of drama. The film 200 Halla Ho is based on a real incident. Balli Chaudhary is a mobster whose murders, gang rapes, terrorizes, robs 300 families for around 15 years.

There is a breathtaking story in the film 200 Halla Ho. The film 200 Halla Ho was directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and Alok Batra. It was written by Abhijeet Das, Soumyajit Roy, Sarthak Dasgupta, and Gaurav Sharma.

The film 200 Halla Ho was produced by Rahul Bhati, Sumit Irani, Raaj S. Kaushal, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vikram Mehra, Niraj Sethi, Arya Kumar Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Sumit Sharma, and Akshay Valsangkar.

Deep Metkar did the cinematography of the film 200 Halla Ho. It was edited by Vandita Chakradeo and Abhishek Seth.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film 200 Halla Ho.

200 Halla Ho Cast:

See the cast of the upcoming film 200 Halla Ho below.

Saloni Batra as Poorva Sawhney Sushama Deshpande as Tarabai Kamble Ishtiyak Khan as Prof. Avsare Sahil Khattar as Balli Chaudhary Upendra Limaye as SI Suresh Patil Amol Palekar as Justice Vitthal Daangle Rinku Rajguru as Asha Surve Flora Saini as Poornima Indraneil Sengupta as Sameer Deshpande Pradhuman Singh as Anwar Sheikh Barun Sobti as Umesh Joshi Punit Tiwari as Santosh Sahana Vasudevan as Neha

Let’s see the release date of the film 200 Halla Ho.

200 Halla Ho Release Date:

The film 200 Halla Ho will be released on 20th August 2021. It will be released on the OTT platform Zee5.

The film 200 Halla Ho was made under Yoodlee Films. It will be released in the Hindi language. Let’s watch the trailer of the film 200 Halla Ho.

200 Halla Ho Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film 200 Halla Ho below. It was released by Zee5 on 5th August 2021.

