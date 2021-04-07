Vakeel Saab Movie Release Date, Cast, and All We Know So Far.

Vakeel Saab is a legal drama film. It is an Indian Telugu language film. The film Vakeel Saab is based on the film named Pink by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shoojit Sircar.

The film Vakeel Saab was written and directed by Venu Sriram. Dil Raju and Sirish produced it.

The film Vakeel Saab includes the story of a criminal lawyer. The cast of the film Vakeel Saab includes Pawan Kalyan as Adv. Satyadev, Nivetha Thomas as Vemula Pallavi, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Ananda Chakrapani, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Prakash Raj as Adv. Nanda, Shruti Haasan in a cameo appearance, Naresh, Dev Gill, Vamsi Krishna, Subbaraju, and Mukesh Rishi.

The filming of the film Vakeel Saab was started on 20th January 2020. In the film Vakeel Saab, there are three songs titled Maguva Maguva sung by Sid Sriram, Sathyameva Jayathe sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Prudhvi Chandra, and Kanti Papa Kanti Papa sung by Armaan Malik. The total length of the album is 11:63 minutes.

The album was recorded in 2020 and was released in 2021. S. Thaman composed this album, and the album is in the Telugu language. It was made under Aditya Music.

The film Vakeel Saab was about to release on 15th May 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film Vakeel Saab will theatrically release on 9th April 2021, and it will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video and Zee Telugu.

P.S. Vinod did the cinematography, and Prawin Pudi edited the film Vakeel Saab. The film Vakeel Saab was made under Sri Venkateshwara Creations. The running time of the film Vakeel Saab is 156 minutes.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab.

