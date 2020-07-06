Amazon to have sale event on June 22: report

Amazon will hold a summer sale event on June 22, according to a CNBC report. The event is intended to help merchants and sellers increase their sales in light of the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of Amazon’s biggest deals event, Prime Day.

According to CNBC, the e-commerce giant sent a message to sellers on its platform on Tuesday, June 2, notifying them of a bidding event. According to the message, which was seen by CNBC, the event could last from 7 to 10 days and would be participated only by invitation.

According to the report, Amazon is asking merchants to send them offers on items at a discount of at least 30 percent.

It is unknown what kind of items will be for sale or if the deals will be available only to Prime members.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

The company has not yet announced the official date of Prime Day, its biggest bidding event, which usually takes place in mid-July. Some reports have indicated that the company will postpone Prime Day until September.

