SurrealEstate Episode 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

SurrealEstate is a Canadian series. It is a paranormal drama series. The series SurrealEstate includes drama, mystery, and fantasy.

The series SurrealEstate has received a good response from the audience. The series SurrealEstate has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series SurrealEstate.

SurrealEstate:

The series SurrealEstate features Realtor Nick Roman and an elite team specialists. They solves the difficult cases – haunted houses that no one wants to buy.

George R. Olson created the series SurrealEstate. The series SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon, Adam Korson, Sarah Levy, Maurice Dean Wint, Tennile Read, and Savannah Basley.

The series SurrealEstate was shot in Newfoundland and Labrador. The running time of each episode of the series SurrealEstate ranges around 43 minutes.

The series SurrealEstate was made under GRO, Take the Shot Productions, Blue Ice Pictures, Bell Media Studios, and Leonine Studios.

The series SurrealEstate was written by George R. Olson, Ramona Barckert, Duana Taha, and Gillian Muller. It was directed by Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy, and Melanie Scrofano.

The series SurrealEstate includes a total of eight episodes titled Pilot, The Harvey, For Sale by Owner, A House Is Not a Home, Ft. Ghost Child, Roman’s Six, Quarantine, and Baba O’Riley. Let’s see the cast of the series SurrealEstate.

SurrealEstate Cast:

Find the cast of the series SurrealEstate below.

Tim Rozon as Luke Roman Adam Korson as Phil Orley Savannah Basley as Zooey L’Enfant Sarah Levy as Susan Ireland Maurice Dean Wint as August Ripley Tennille Read as Megan Donovan Jennifer Dale as Victoria Roman

Let’s talk about the release date of the seventh episode of the series SurrealEstate.

SurrealEstate Episode 7 Release Date:

The series SurrealEstate Episode 7 will be released on 27th August 2021. It will air on CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The first episode of the series SurrealEstate was aired on 16th July 2021.

The eighth and last episode of the series SurrealEstate will be aired on 3rd September 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the series SurrealEstate.

SurrealEstate Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series SurrealEstate below.

