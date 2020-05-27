Tiger Shroff: Wiki, Age, Family & News

Born on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff was born to actor Jackie Shroff and director Ayesha duty. Being a son of Bengali mother and Gujarati father, he possesses all the good qualities if being as spoken as Bengals are and as down to earth as Gujaratis. The way he speaks always reveals about being such a beautiful person both inside out.

Family

Belonging to a family from Bollywood background, he always had a dream to be in the industry someday. Jackie and Ayesha always let him follow his dreams. He did his schooling from Mumbai and later got admission to Amity University, Noida, but dropped out of college then to pursue his dream. He has an elder sister Krishna Shroff. He was named Jai Hemant Shroff, so all of you would be wondering where did the name Tiger come from? Jackie once revealed that as a child, he used to bite a lot and that too like a tiger and this is where the name comes from.

Tiger is a superb martial arts expert too. He has taken many rigorous coaching to be a perfect martial art expert. Apart from being an actor, he has excellent skills in break dancing also. Isn’t that extraordinary? A person was possessing so many talents and yet so down to earth!

Career

Jackie started his career in acting with the film Heropanti which could not be a hit, but his acting and dancing skills were praised not only by his fans but everyone from the film fraternity too. Following the film, he has done several more movies like flying jatt. He believes in giving his best in whatever he does. So for the film, he learned the Punjabi language. He also got himself trained from the choreographer if Michael Jackson, and he also revealed that he us a die-hard fan of Michael Jackson and Jackie chan. He has one several awards in many award ceremonies like the Most promising actor and the Best Debut male.

He is currently rumored to be in a relationship with actress Disha Patani. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship yet as they say ‘Fragrance and love are two of those things that you can’t e matter what’

News

At the moment, we are not expecting any latest movies with Tiger Shroff, may he still working on something that is yet to be made public or he is looking for something suitable for him. Being a son if a superstar, whatever he has achieved is all because of his hard work and determination. He has never mid used if the fact that he is a son of Jackie Shroff and this attitude of his is the reason of the fame he has achieved for himself. Truly an inspiration for the youth. He is a heartthrob among the girls. Not only girls, but he also has a huge number of male fans who wait for his next movie as soon as they are finished with the first.