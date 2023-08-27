Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03 Release Date, Storyline, and Everything

Ahshoka is one of the latest released Sci-fi drama series, based on a Star Wars epic space opera George Lucas created. Ahshoka is a miniseries created and written by Dave Filoni and premiered on the Disney+ streaming platform.

The very first episode of Ahshoka was released on 22nd August 2023, and the makers already announced that Ahshoka season 1 contains eight super episodes, out of which two were already out. The third one will also go to be released soon.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about the Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03, including the release date, storyline, cast members, and everything.

But, before starting the core discussion, let’s discuss the IMDb rating of this newly released series, which was 8.4 out of 10.

Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03 Release Date:

Well, guys, Ahshoka is one of the newly released series that released its first and second episodes together on 22nd August 2023.

Also, the makers already shared here that season 1 will be eight episodes, and now it’s time to release the third episode of the Ahshoka series.

So, Ahshoka episode 3 will be released on 29th August 2023, but the show makers have yet to reveal any title name of episode 03, so we all have to wait a few more days to know the exact title of Ahshoka episode 03.

Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 02 Recap:

Ahshoka is one of the new sci-fi-based series we all know, right, guys? Also, it is the sub-part of Star Wars and the spin-off of The Mandalorian series.

Now, we are excited to learn all the latest updates about the upcoming episode of the Ahshoka series but wait, guys, many people still need to watch the previous two episodes of the very first season of the Ahshoka series. First, here we will discuss an overview of the entire Ahshoka series, and then we will move towards the plot of Ahshoka episode 03.

Firstly, Ahshoka season 1 was released on 22nd August, with its first two amazing episodes. Most of the characters are reprising their roles from The Mandalorian series.

Now, the series mainly centers on Ahshoka Tano, a fictional character from the Star Wars Franchise, who starts doing an investigation as something pop-up from the galaxy, which then back with that of the fall of the Empire, which is a fictional autocracy feature from the Star Wars.

Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03 Expected Plot:

Well, for now, guys, we do not have any hint about what the makers will add in Ahshoka’s upcoming episode. Still, one thing is pretty straightforward: just like both the previous episodes, you will enjoy watching the Ahshoka episode 03, too.

Also, the good news here we have for you is that you do not have to wait for a more extended period now to learn what the plot of episode 03 has because the show makers already announced the release date of the Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03, and that is on 29th August 2023.

Thus, keep your fingers crossed and wait a few more days to watch the newly released episode of the Ahshoka series.

Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03 Cast Members:

We all know that Ahshoka is one of the newly released series that has just released its two episodes, so there is a meager chance that the makers will make any changes to the list of its cast members, at least not for season 1.

Thus, the following is the list of cast members who have played a vital role in the Ahshoka Season 1s in both the previous episodes and will continue to play in the upcoming season.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Clancy Brown as Ryder Azadi

Nelson Lee as Senator Hamato Xiono

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Vinny Thomas as Jai Kell

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Mark Rolston as Captain Hayle

Peter Jacobson as Myn Weaver

Paul Darnell as the on-set performance artist for the Inquisitor Marrok

Maurice Irvin as Senator Maywood

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Jacqueline Antaramian as Senator Rodrigo

Erica Duke as Gran Senator

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Experience the newest Star Wars event. The first two episodes of #Ahsoka are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fgeQL1FWUF — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 23, 2023

Still, if we get any other updates regarding any new entry, we will surely share it with all of you, dear readers.

Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03 List of Episodes:

As we already discussed above, the show makers of the Ahshoka series announced that its very first season will have eight episodes in it.

But the thing is, out of those eight episodes, the makers already announced the first two, and yet the six remain to be released.

Thus, the following is the list of episodes, along with the titles, and here we have also shared the release dates of all those upcoming episodes. So, viewers can quickly learn about the exact release date of the Ahshoka new episodes.

Episode 01: “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

Episode 02: “Part Two: Toil and Trouble”

Episode 03: TBA will be released on August 29, 2023,

Episode 04: TBA will released on September 05, 2023,

Episode 05: TBA will released on September 12, 2023,

Episode 06: TBA will released on September 19, 2023,

Episode 07: TBA will released on September 26, 2023,

Episode 08: TBA will going to cast on October 3, 2023,

Ahshoka Series Makers Team:

Ahshoka is a sci-fi drama series based on a Star Wars space opera series created by George Lucas. Ahshoka was created and written by Dave Filoni and produced by John Bartnicki.

Now, if we talk about the executive producers, the series has a super team of executive producers, including Carrie Beck, Colin Wilson, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Jon Favreau. Also, the series was edited by Rosanne Tan and Dana E. Galuberman.

We agree. The first two episodes of #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original Series, are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/J1VzPHj8iV — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 25, 2023

Quyen Tran and Eric Steelbery did the complete cinematography of the series. Also, the series Ahshoka is associated with the Lucasfilm production company.

Apart from this, there were many other members who all worked together to make the series successful.

Where to Watch Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03:

The official streaming platform of the Ahshoka series is Disney+ Hotstar, from which the viewers can easily watch the complete episode of the Ahshoka series.

Also, from the Disney+ Hotstar platform, you can get all the latest updates regarding the series Ahshoka.

Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03 Trailer:

The makers still need to release the third episode of the Ahshoka series; therefore, we are still waiting for updates.

But there is nothing to worry about, as here we have already shared the synopsis video of the Ahshoka episode 02, which the hope that fans will definitely love to watch.

Final Words:

So, that’s all, dear readers. After reading this complete article, we hope all of you have relevant information about the release date, plot, trailer, cast, and more of the Ahshoka Season 1 Episode 03.

Also, here in this article, we also shared an overview, so those readers reading this article for the first time can quickly know what the series is all about.

Now, at last, we hope you all are finding all the relevant information from our website regarding all the newly released series and the season. And if you have any queries, please comment on our website comment section. Thank You.