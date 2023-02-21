A Guide to the Best Ideas for Argumentative Essays

It’s time for you to submit an argumentative essay with a compelling topic. Still, the problem is that you haven’t chosen a topic, and you don’t know what to write about. That’s why we’ve compiled this guide on writing argumentative essays and a plethora of topic ideas you could use in your next paper. They also provide custom essay writing service.

Overview: Argumentative Essay 101

This type of essay obliges the writer to take a stance on a certain topic/issue. The writer then attempts to persuade their readers to accept their point of view/stance on the topic by using evidence and strong arguments. Hence the word “argumentative.” It’s very common in high schools and universities to give students argumentative essay tasks.

A good essay in this genre is the one that:

Interjects personal thought, opinion, and sentiment with strong evidence based on accurate facts and research.

Conveys a clear stance on the issues/topic itself.

Keep these in mind.

Different Types of Argumentative Claims

There are five ways you can present an argument in an argumentative essay, take a look, and perhaps you’ll already find one that might best suit a topic you’ve chosen already. If you haven’t chosen a topic, then just keep these in mind:

Definition: The standard mainstream definition of the topic you’re arguing, including your personal interpretation of the topic.

Fact: To present if the statement is true or false.

Cause and effect: The problem the topic causes and the effects it has.

Value: The value of the topic you’re presenting.

Policy: To present something that the reader should care about and what they should do about it after reading your essay.

Different Structures of Arguments And How You Can Use Them

Consider the three different ways you can structure your paper below before writing one. Depending on your topic and claim, one might be more befitting than the other, so take your time to weigh your options.

Aristotelian or classical structure means that you present your main argument, define your stance, and then persuade your reader to accept that your stance is the right one.

Rogerian structure presupposes that you’ll present the argument, then acknowledge the opposite side of your argument. Next, you state your stance, then you explain why yours is more beneficial.

In the Toulmin structure, you present your stance, then present your evidence to back it up, then justify that the grounds are connected to the claim. This type of structure presents a claim in a way that is difficult to argue with.

Best Topic Ideas

Here is an extensive list of all kinds of topic ideas you can use for your argumentative essay. If you’ve been confused about what topic you should use, then take a look at our extensive list of topics:

Should fracking be legal or illegal?

Should parents have the legal right to modify their unborn children through CRISPR?

Do GMOs actually harm human beings?

Should vaccinations be obligatory for students to attend public school, or is this extreme and unreasonable?

Why don’t world governments get more involved in addressing climate change?

Does Facebook deserve stricter punishment for collecting its users’ data?

Should self-driving cars be legal already?

Is it ethical to substitute human workers with automation?

Should there be stricter laws against using cell phones when operating a vehicle?

Has the internet positively or negatively impacted human society?

Is the current taxation system corrupt? Why are the rich not taxed more?

Are men paid more than women in the corporate sector?

Is college tuition too expensive?

Why do youth breach their own privacy and safety via social media?

Is life incomplete without faith?

Students face greater social pressures in modern times than in the past.

Your past does not define your present.

What can be done about the gun problem in the United States?

Why should parenting be gender-neutral? Why should gender roles not be defined at such an early age?

Why isn’t a well-read person necessarily an intelligent person?

Would universal healthcare improve healthcare access for everyone?

Should parents limit the number of activities their children join?

Is depression a bigger problem now or before?

Why is fasting healthy?

Why does our society undervalue sleep?

Should inmates serving prison sentences be allowed to vote?

Why unpaid internships should be illegal

Why the government should increase the federal minimum wage

Should the government provide everyone with a universal basic income to combat homelessness?

Why corporations should pay more taxes

Why ownership of guns should be illegal without a license and a psychological test

Should military service be compulsory or not in the United States?

Should smoking in public be illegal for the safety of others?

Final Thoughts

Argumentative essays can be tricky, but with the help of our guide and by using the extensive list of ideas for topics we’ve given you, you should be able to write a decent essay for submission. Take your time, and don’t forget to choose a topic that resonates with you.

It would be even better to choose a topic that you already have some sort of knowledge about since this helps set up a foundation for your ideas automatically. If you do end up choosing a topic you don’t know much about, then be sure to do thorough research since you’ll need to back up your claims. We wish you luck in your writing.