7 Mac Hacking Tools Designers Should Know About

As designers, improving your workflow and saving time is a must. Spending precious time searching for files, troubleshooting issues, and restarting your MacBook can quickly become a stressful situation.

Isn’t the whole point of having an Apple MacBook to improve your user experience? While Mac technology and software can help your workflow run smoothly, we inevitably run into problems.

Fortunately, there are many great Mac hacking tools and tricks to help you avoid these issues. They range from shortcuts for finding hidden characters to troubleshooting your MacBook when your software glitches or freezes.

Here are 7 genius Mac hacking tools every designer must know about.

Move & Organize Your Dock

A unique feature of Mac OS is the ability to move and customize your dock. When you’re working on your Mac, you want your favorite design software to be easy to find and access. You can do just that with Mac Dock.

You can move the dock on your Mac almost anywhere on your screen. You can move your dock to the bottom, top, or either side of your screen. Besides moving the dock, you can also customize what apps and shortcuts are in it.

To place your favorite design apps in the dock, open your Applications folder. You should see all of your apps and software on your MacBook. Simply click, hold, and drag the app or apps you want to your dock.

If you need to remove apps for the dock, right-click (control + click) on the app, hover on “Options” and click on “Remove from Dock” in the side menu.

Mac Hacking Tools for Saving Fonts

One of the most space and speed consuming assets every designer has is fonts. Storing fonts in FontBook is quick and easy, but it can slow down your computer and take up a lot of valuable space.

Instead, try a font management software. The purpose of this software is to safely store all of your fonts in one place and turning them “on” or “off” when you need them. This also prevents your computer from slowing down.

There are many types of font management software programs ranging from free to several hundred dollars per month. Most free ones will require you to manually turn on and turn off fonts and may have limiting storage. The more expensive ones can automatically turn on and off fonts, compare licensing, compare fonts, and more.

Rename Files in a Snap

As a designer, you may have a dozen or more files that need renaming. You could spend the time to go through and rename them one-by-one. But what designer wants to do that?

A helpful Mac hacking tool is the ability to batch rename files in your MacBook. There was a time where you needed a 3rd party software to help with this process, but today Mac OS can do it for you.

Start by opening the folder with all of your files and shift + click or command + click to select and highlight the files you need to rename. Right-click on the files and select “Rename x Items…” from the menu. In the rename pop-up box, select the formatting you and the name you want, then click “Rename.”

Mac Hacking Tools to Fix Overheating Issues

If you’re a designer who uses popular design software, you’ve likely experienced an overheating computer. Design software, like Adobe Creative Cloud, is powerful. But with this power comes hardware issues such as battery drain and overheating issues.

You don’t want to ignore an overheating computer. Doing so can cause your computer to crash, file-damage, and possibly hardware damage.

But don’t worry, you can fix an overheating computer. Of the many great Mac hacking tools, fixing your overheating MacBook is one of the most important hacks to know. Here’s where you can learn how to fix your MacBook overheating issues.

The Console App

A handy Mac hacking tool to find and fix problems on your MacBook is the Console App. This is the place you go to see how your computer is running and any find any problems you’re experiencing.

The Console app is a log that organizes everything regarding the operating system. Some messages include a timestamp, the app or process name, and a log message. If you’re having a problem with a specific app or software, you can narrow your search within the console to that app.

To the left of the window, there’s a list of reports you can view. They include Crash, Spin, Log, Diagnostic, and more reports. Once you find the error you’re experiencing you search for it online or talk to your IT department to learn how to fix it.

Mac Hacking Tips to Find Special Characters

Finding those special characters, such as accents on vowels or other characters, can be tricky. Most design software applications have a way for you to find an insert these special characters. However, Mac OS comes with easy shortcuts to make finding special characters easier and faster.

To view all of the Mac key symbols, navigate to System Preferences, select Keyboard, then select the box next to “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in the menu bar.” A flag in your language should appear in your top menu bar. Click the flag and select “Show Keyboard Viewer” to view the different key combinations available.

Make the Most of Spotlight Search

Every MacBook comes with a handy search bar known as Spotlight Search. It’s a shortcut that lets you search for specific apps, folders, and files. You can also complete calculations, conversions, or find definitions.

To open Spotlight, hold control + spacebar until a search bar pops up on your screen. Type in what you’re looking for and press “Return” or click on the search icon. If Spotlight can’t find what you’re looking for on your computer, it can direct you to your preferred search engine to search for it online.

Make the Most of Your Mac

Macs are the computer of choice for designers everywhere. With these great Mac hacking tools for designers, you can make your Mac work faster, smarter, and safer. Start spending more time on your designs.

