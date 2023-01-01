All American Season 5 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, and Everything You need to know

The All American Season 5 is going to release soon and fans can finally watch their favorite show on The CW network. The renewal has been issued just a couple of months ago and now will soon release the upcoming season of All American.

All American Season 5 Release Date

CW premiered the All American Season 4 on 25th October 2021 and soon after the release, it was renewed for the 5th season in March 2022. Since the renewal has been declared, fans are very excited and waiting for the All American Season 5 release.

Looking over to the releasing pattern by the CW, the series might go on to release by the end of 2022. As we do not have any official release date for the show, we can not be sure about it, but as fans are speculating as per the previous series release, the season might release by October 2023.

All American Season 5 Trailer Release

Soon the filming schedule for Season 5 will be released and we will get the latest updates for the same. Fans have been searching for the official trailer for All American Season 5, but it has not yet been released. After the shooting begins, the official social media accounts of the show will be releasing all the important details including the trailer release date.

Then fans can get access to see the trailer and can get to know more details about the cast. Knowing about the returning cast and new cast members gives the idea about the storyline of the show. Also if there are any recurring roles, then fans are surely going to know about the storyline o specific characters. Be in touch with us and get all the latest updates related to the All American Season 5 notifications.

All American Storyline

The series is based on the life of the professional American football player Spencer Paysinger along with Daniel Ezra. They appear in the lead roles and now the series has been renewed for its 5th season. This American sports drama series is created by April Blair and appears on the popular network, The CW. Amongst many popular shows created and broadcasted by the CW, many of them have gained unmatched popularity and leads huge fanbase of millions of fans from all over the world.

All American Cast Members: Main Characters

Bre-Z as Tamia Cooper

Greta Onieogou Layla Keating

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Cody Christian as Asher Adams

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James

Taye Diggs as Billy Baker

Monet Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker

Jalyn Hall as Dillon James

Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker

Chelsea Tavares as Patience Roberts

Along with these, there are many other characters who are played by various actors throughout the series.

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

Based on a real-life footballer, Spencer James is a star wide receiver at his high school who after transferring to Beverly Hills High School plays all American Football – hence the title. Along with that, he also plays kickoff returner, running back, and safety roles. He always helps his friends, family, community, and even his football team. When his relationship with his father was not so great, he even initiated the first step and mended that relationship. He goes on to quitting the football afterward the ring ceremony because of a death he was grieving.

As he was shot multiple times, he had to undergo surgery and remove the bullet in order to continue playing for the team. While healing from the surgery he also played as kicker and gunner and by midseason, he played as a gunner as well as a wide receiver. As of now, his girlfriend is Olivia.

Bre-Z as Tamia Cooper

Tamia is Spencer’s gay friend who is also in Crenshaw High. She tried and warned Shawn about the gang but after he was killed, she was very serious about it and restarted the chain of revenge killings, once again. Being a minor, she is not able to take over the lease of Shawn’s house and after so many things and incidents happened, she went back to being a DJ and a songwriter.

Greta Onieogou Layla Keating

She is Spencer as well as Asher’s ex-girlfriend and is from Beverly High. Her father is a record producer, a very successful one while she doesn’t have her mother with her anymore. Even after being such good friends with Olivia, they have quite a complicated relationship. During season 2, she dropped out of high school and then went on to become Tamia’s producer. Later on, she became Preach’s producer when Tamia was no longer in the band.

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

He is Olivia’s brother and is also a quarterback at Beverly High. In the beginning, he was very jealous of Spencer but as he got to know him, they formed a friendship. During season 2, he was not in control of himself and became quite rebellious.

He was continuously getting into fights and even got into thinking that he is the one who got Simone pregnant. Later on, during season 3, Jordan and Simone were married and then they got an annulment but still remained as a couple.

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

She is Spencer’s girlfriend and Jordan’s sister. Being a recovering drug addict and alcoholic she leads a difficult life. She is continuously coming in and out of rehab. Her best friend Layla helps her through many situations but later on, their friendship was also ruined after she confessed to having one nightstand with Asher.

Amongst Spencer’s friends, Olivia was the first one and they formed a strong friendship. She also becomes Spencer’s girlfriend after knowing him. She was quite hardworking as well as a smart student and also became the President of the Black Student Caucus. Not just that, she also started the Black Lives Matter Movement in Beverly High.