4400 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

4400 is an American television series. It is full of sci-fi, mystery, and drama.

The series 4400 has received 4.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

4400 Season 2:

The series 4400 is based on a series named The 4400 by Rene Echevarria and Scott Peters. The series 4400 was developed by Ariana Jackson.

The series 4400 is not renewed yet for the second season.

We expect that 4400 Season 2 will soon be announced by The CW.

The series 4400 stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, TL Thompson, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR, and Autumn Best.

The first season of the series 4400 contains eight episodes titled Past is Prologue, All Things Are Possible, That LaDonna Life, Harlem’s Renaissance Man, The Way We Were, If You Love Something, Empowered Women Empower Women, and The Kaminski Experiment.

It seems that the second season of the series 4400 will also include a total of eight episodes like the first season of the series 4400.

The series 4400 was executively produced by Anna Fricke, Laura Terry, Sunil Nayar, and Ariana Jackson. It was produced by Maureen Milligan, David Roessell, Ashley Sims, and John Forrest Niss.

The series 4400 was completed under On the Porch, Pursued by a Bear, and CBS Studios. CBS Media Ventures distributed the series 4400. The series 4400 has arrived on The CW.

The filming of the first episode of the series 4400 Season 1 was started on 7th June 2021 and it was expected to last until 24th June 2021. The remaining series was set to be filmed from 26th July 2021 to 7th December 2021.

The series 4400 was shot in Chicago. The series 4400 was written by Rene Echevarria, Ariana Jackson, Jackie Decembly, Scott Peters, Bradley Estrin-Barks, Jett Garrison, Mia Katherine Iverson, Shomari Kirkwood, Taylor Townsend, Felicia Hilario, Kristen SaBerre, and Ashley Sims.

It was directed by Janice Cooke, Tessa Blake, Sheelin Choksey, Kenny Leon, Rachel Raimist, and Avi Youabian.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series 4400, we will update it here.

4400 Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of 4400 Season 2 below.

Brittany Adebumola as Shanice Murray Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel Mateo Ireon Roach as Keisha TL Thompson as Dr. Andre Davis Jaye Ladymore as Claudette Derrick A. King as Reverend Isaiah – Rev – Johnston Khailah Johnson as LaDonna Landry Cory Jeacoma as Logan Amarr Wooten as Hayden Wilder Yari as Agt. Jessica Tanner Kausar Mohammed as Soraya Theo Germaine as Noah Harris Vinh Nguyen as Steve Miller Zachary Keller as Ken King Sophia Echendu as Mariah Kaminski Clare Cooney as Bridget Templeton Adilah Barnes as Mrs. Grover Anji White as Loretta Landry Chris Johnson as Agt. Bill Greene Patrick John Flueger as Caleb

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series 4400.

4400 Season 1 Review:

4400 Season 1 got a mixed response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series 4400 will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series 4400, we have seen that LaDonna signs up for 15 more minutes of fame but suddenly finds that she does not have the clout she once had, and at the same time, Shanice takes a step towards repairs her relationship with her daughter.

Later, there is some good news for some of the 4400. After that, Andre looks to study a few of his new friends but later, mistakes from his past start to affect him in the present day.

On the other hand, Rev finds little information about his son. Keisha hears the truth about the day, and she lost her sister, as well as moves her in order to take a chance.

After that, Shanice, as well as Andre, enjoy a day out, and at the same time, Mariah and Hayden grow closer.

On the other side, Claudette starts to assert her independence, at the time when Rev keeps his flock close and also raises the suspicion of Jharrel.

At the same time, LaDonna considers her next move, and Keisha has a date with Jessica, as well as Andre gets concerned by his new discovery. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the second season of the series 4400 will not have a fresh start if it announces. We expect that 4400 Season 2 will start where it is left in the first season of the series 4400.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series 4400, we will update it here.

4400 Season 2 Release Date:

4400 Season 2's release date is not announced yet.

Maybe the second season of the series 4400 will be released somewhere in 2022. We expect that 4400 Season 2 will arrive on The CW.

The first season of the series 4400 was aired from 25th October 2021 to 13th December 2021 on The CW.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series 4400.

4400 Season 2 Trailer:

4400 Season 2's trailer has not arrived yet.

Find the trailer of 4400 Season 1 below. It was released on 26th October 2021 by The CW Network. Let’s watch it.

