Annaatthe Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

It is a Tamil action-drama movie. The shooting of the film Annaatthe was started on 11th December 2019.

The shooting of the film Annaatthe was paused many times because of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Read the complete article to get details about the upcoming film Annaatthe.

Annaatthe:

The plot or storyline of the upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe is not revealed yet. Siva directed the Tamil film Annaatthe. The film Annaatthe is full of action and drama.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film Annaatthe. Siva, Savari Muthu, Antony Bhagyaraj, and Chandran Pachaimuthu wrote the Tamil film Annaatthe.

Siva also did the screenplay of the film Annaatthe. Aadhi Narayana and Siva gave the story of the film Annaatthe.

D. Imman composed the music in the film Annaatthe. It also collaborated with the popular actor Rajinikanth. Viveka and Mani Amuthavan gave the lyrics of the soundtrack for the upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe.

Vetri did the cinematography, and Ruben edited the film Annaatthe. The film Annaatthe was made under the production house named Sun Pictures. Sun Pictures also distributed it.

Let’s discuss the release date of the film Annaatthe.

Annaatthe Release Date:

The upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe will be released on 4th November 2021. The release date of the film Annaatthe was postponed several times because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film Annaatthe will be released in the Tamil language. There is no official update about the Hindi dub of the film Annaatthe. As we get any update or news about it, we will mention it here.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Annaatthe.

Annaatthe Cast:

We have mentioned the main cast of the film Annaatthe below. There is no official announcement about the characters of the film Annaatthe.

Rajinikanth Meena Khushbu Nayanthara Keerthy Suresh Jackie Shroff Jagapathi Babu Prakash Raj Vela Ramamoorthy Soori Sathish George Maryan Shivaji Guruvayoor Thavasi Kabali Vishwanath

Let’s see the trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe.

Annaatthe Trailer:

The trailer of the Tamil film Annaatthe is not released yet. The title motion poster of the film Annaatthe was released on 24th February 2020 by Sun TV. It is mentioned below.

