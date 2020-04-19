123Movies 2020: Watch & Download Movies Watch Free Movies & TV Shows

Most people are considering watching movies and their favorite TV shows in their free time. This is the reason behind the arrival of websites that are created to serve people with access to their favorite movies and TV shows. There are so many websites available over the internet that claims to provide free entertainment content like movies, web series, tv shows, documentaries, events, awards and much more. But some of the websites that are available over the internet are fake as they serve the audience with tons of ads and malware. So you need to have all the essential information about the website before you are going to visit it. Today, we are going to talk about one such website and you may have heard the name of this one as it is one of the most popular websites. The website name that you have surely heard of is 123Movies.

What is 123Movies?

123Movies is an online platform that was specifically created for entertaining people by means of providing them access to unlimited movies and TV shows. The website is up and running smoothly and it has been gaining popularity ever since it was first created back in 2015. With the overgrowing followers and supporters worldwide, the 123Movies website became well known among the movie junkies and TV show lovers. One of the best things about the website is its huge collection of movies and series that people can stream for free on the website for free. When you will not have to worry about anything if you want to know everything about the website as we are going to provide you every little information about it. You must have to note that all the entertainment content that is available on the website is pirated as 123Movies does not have copyrights on it.

Is It Legal to use 123Movies?

As 123Movies does not have any kind of copyright over the content that is uploaded over its website, the website has been declared as a pirated one by the government official. So it is totally illegal as well as unsafe to use the 123Movies website for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows for free. The website has a huge collection of movies and other entertainment content and so it does not host any of the content that is available to stream on the website. The website only directs the users through the links to the other pirated websites that provide them illegal access to stream movies for free. Recently many users have stopped using the 123Movies movies due to the annoying ads and vulgar websites that keep on popping up every time you click on the website. So you must not visit such illegal and pirated websites like 123Movies.

How does 123Movies work?

The government official has banned the 123Movies website as it promotes and uploads pirated content over the website. So the main website of 123Movies, 123Movies.to, is not accessible by the people over the internet. Also, it will be illegal and unsafe to access such websites for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows. But still, the website is running smoothly and with impunity with the help of altering domain names and proxy links. The proxy links will direct the users to the working website of 123Movies and so the website is away from the reach of government officials. Somehow, the website owners keep dodging and not getting caught by the authorities.

Best Alternative Websites To 123Movies

You might want to have a look at the best alternative websites to 123Movies that people are using nowadays. We have enlisted here some of the most used alternative websites but you have to visit them at your own risks.

Putlocker is one of the leading alternative websites to 123Movies and it is popular among people for watching thousands of movies and other entertainment content for free. Also, both the websites share similar designs of logos, green and gray color scheme. Any person can easily find their favorite movies or TV shows with the help of the search box available on the website. Putlocker uploads all the content with high sound and picture quality.

Vumoo

One of the main reasons behind the Vumoo website being one of the most popular websites offering various kinds of entertainment content to the people is the large number of movies uploaded on the site. The homepage of the website is so simple and you can locate the search box on the front. Within a few seconds, you can stream any specific movie for free online on the Vumoo website.

YesMovies

If you want to visit an online platform where you can get all kinds of entertaining content for free then YesMovies is perfect for you. When you will visit the website then you will know that it provides quality content to each and every user. All the movies, TV shows, documentaries, and other videos are available in various quality formats to stream. The website does not host the content uploaded on the website.

GoStream

Whether you want to watch one of the oldest movie or one of the recently released movies, you will get it on the GoStream website. The website allows you to watch tons of movies from different languages and that too for free. You will have an enjoyable and entertaining experience as there will be minimum ads on the GoStream website. It is one of the best places to visit in your free time.

It may not be necessary to provide information about FMovies as it is one of the oldest websites providing access to a great collection of movies and most popular TV shows. The website will offer its own player to the users streaming various movies online for free. Also, you can control it with the keyboard switches which makes the website more enjoyable. FMovies has over a thousand visitors that love to access the website again and again.

Disclaimer:

We recommend our readers to not involve in any kind of illegal activities such as promoting or accessing pirated websites. In this article, we do not promote any pirated website or pirated content as it is against government laws. This article is only for providing essential information about pirated websites such as 123Movies to our valuable readers. So that they can have the knowledge about which websites they should access and which ones they should avoid. However, if you want to visit such pirated websites for downloading or streaming your favorite movies or content then it will be on your own risks.