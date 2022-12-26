Vacation to Japan, Don’t Forget to Visit Nagoya Castle

For those of you who are planning a vacation to Japan, be sure to visit Nagoya Castle or Nagoya Castle. In Nagoya City, the largest palace in Japan is the residence of the Tokugawa Ieyasu Family for 17 generations and has been a symbol of the success of the king and showing the power of the king.

Tokugawa built Nagoya Castle in 1610, was the ruler of the city in the Edo period at that time to defend and secure important positions in Tokaido and warding off attacks from Osaka. Nagoya Castle has always been the main destination when tourists from various countries vacation to Nagoya. Different from before, Nagoya Castle has now been utilized as a very comfortable museum to visit.

Nagoya Castle’s unique architecture makes this palace a special attraction for every tourist. When you enter this palace, a row of a beautiful chrysanthemum and bonsai trees will greet you. The plants are neatly arranged in line with each other adorn the front page of Castle Nagoya.

Walk forward a little, you will find Honmaru Palace. Viewed from the outside, the roof of this building has two layers, but the interior is a three-story wall and has an unusual shape. On the west and south sides, it covers the second floor with a stone roof that serves to attack the enemy.

Keep walking, you will find a welcome gate that connects the inside of the palace. This gate is made of wood that is used for thick pillars and gates and is made with strong iron plates. On both sides of the gate, some holes serve to fire weapons at the enemy.

Go inside, you will find the palace building. Nagoya Castle itself consists of several parts namely the main donjon, a small donjon around it, and Honmaru Palace. The main donjon comprises seven floors with the largest area in history. In 1945, the tower was destroyed by war, but after the war, it was rebuilt with reinforced concrete structures with steel frames with a large contribution from residents. However, half a century has passed since the reconstruction, the building was closed due to the re-renovation process.

Overall, the palace consists of various rooms with different functions. Starting from a special guest room, king room, dining room, and others. Interestingly, the wood used here is not just any wood. Just one log, the price reaches Rp 2 billion.

Therefore, every tourist who visits this palace is prohibited from touching objects and any part of the palace. Meanwhile, the palace walls are equipped with a variety of images ranging from plants to animals are replicas. The original object itself is stored because the price is expensive and has historical value if damaged.

There is also a golden dolphin statue, which is an important symbol and also used as a symbol for the rulers at that time. Another interesting thing about this palace is that when you come in autumn, the surrounding plants will turn brown and orange, adding more value to this destination. For admission, you only need to pay 500 Yen. The route to get to Nagoya Castle is very easy and can be accessed in many ways.

For Free and Independent Traveler (FIT) you can visit Nagoya Castle by train from Nagoya Station and take the Higashiyama Line. Then move to Sakae Station and take the Meijo Line and get off at Shiyakusho Station. Not far from the station, you can walk for about 7 minutes to get to Nagoya Castle.