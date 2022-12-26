Avoid makeup at the gym, beware of the dangers!

Using makeup while exercising can be detrimental to your skin, even if you only do light cardio or exercise intensively. Showing off full-face make-up is not a good idea when you exercise. So, when you feel the urge to do make-up before the gym, you need to think again. There are at least four main reasons you should avoid makeup before going to the gym. As reported by the Times of India, here are its comments:

1. Infection With sweat and all bacteria, your face can be more susceptible to bacteria, because make-up can easily attract bacteria. Exercising is a great way to get rid of toxins from the body and by putting on makeup, you will trap the poison.

2. Large pores

Acne and clogged pores can be treated, but if the pores are large, it can become permanent damage. Meanwhile, exercising opens the pores and if trapped, this can enlarge the pores over time.

3. Skin irritation

If you have sensitive skin, you should avoid make-up when exercising. This can cause redness, uneven skin tone and cause skin irritation.

4. Can not avoid make-up

If you still can not avoid the pleasure of dressing to enhance your appearance, then you should look for non-comedogenic products that will not clog pores.

Skip the heavy, oil-based make-up products for the lighter version. Change the foundation for colored creams and CC creams and to cover up zits, try makeup instead of applying it everywhere.