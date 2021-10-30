How to notice the Difference Between Legit and Scam Websites

The internet is one of the best places to be due to the variety of privileges available there. From searching relevant content on different topics to playing online games, there are resources for all.

In the case of the latter, casino-based gaming platforms are highly popular among lots of gamers. Not only are they easy to use, but also a lot of the platforms offer additional services and benefits to users. They allow players to play casino games for free and even win real money as rewards, besides other bonuses.

However, while there are various such websites available, some are not highly suitable or trustworthy. So, how can you tell the difference and choose the best alternative? In this article, we delve more into that.

What to do to find reliable websites?

Multiple high-quality online casino websites offer a wide range of gaming options to users. Before shortlisting any casino, we recommend checking out the comprehensive online casino reviews. Check for crucial details like years of services, license, bonus offers, and banking options. Learn more about them and make an informed decision about the best choice to rely on.

1. Verify contact details

One of the best ways to know if a website is a scam or legit is to check the contact information available. Some websites do not offer their address or phone number in the listing but do provide their email address.

Many sites extend contact forms for users to interact with the site owners. Use that to reach the website owner without adding very specific details about yourself. Legit service providers give faster responses while most scams do not.

Also, if there is a phone number on display, call it to see if it works before selecting the website as a legit option.

2. Research the reputation

Before choosing a website, search about its reputation online at top review sites like Casino Online. You can learn about the legality of a website from online forums where customers leave reviews as well.

3. Gameplay transparency

Legit online casinos use complex algorithms to run the site features and the games available. top software development companies partner with them to create such structures to ensure a high-quality gaming experience for users.

They conduct tests for safe and secure gaming, unlike scam websites. Thus, you should see the top software providers supporting the casino websites you are considering, like Playtech, Microgaming, or NetEnt.

4. Check domain name

There are online platforms available for verifying domain names of websites for ownership legitimacy. Check if the domain addresses are GDPR-compliant or follow other legitimate registrar standards.

5. Years of usage

In the context of the domain name, check how long the address has stayed active. Scammers generally create their websites and carry out their operations in weeks. Legitimate sites, however, stay up for years so check that as well.

6. Regulation/licensing

Verifying the regulations that online casino websites follow is important to check their authenticity. Online gambling and similar games rely on licensing; they cannot legally operate in regions without the certification. Some of the top-rated global regulatory bodies are:

Curacao

The United Kingdom Gambling Commission

Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner

Malta Gaming Authority

Read through the About Us page and the Terms & Conditions section to verify if the website holds such licenses. To note, some off-shore platforms do not carry licenses but are not scams either. Choose these carefully.

7. Content readability

Most scam websites use electronically-generated content on their website. Visit the website and read through the details to make an idea if human content creators wrote the information. Also, check the comments section to detect if they are legitimate. Read through the grammatical composition and text spelling in the descriptions, reviews, and product names.

8. Banking options

Good-quality gaming providers prioritize quick withdrawal and deposit structures with encrypted and SSL protection. Online casinos offer multiple payment models and banking options as well, which requires valid verification for approval from the banks.

See if the site provides credible banking methods for payment like Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Maestro, Instadebit, iDeal, and Sofort.

9. Wagering requirements

Legit websites for online gambling games follow standardized wagering requirements while offering their promotional initiatives. Players need to meet the criteria for wagering to get such bonuses as a set wager and specified withdrawal amounts.

Also, many of the legal sites would extend playthrough requirements within 10x to 35x. Some casino websites set these requirements higher, at 70x. Scams do not follow most of these regulations always.

Best legit websites online

The following are some of the best online casino websites that conduct legit operations.

BitStarz Casino – This gaming library includes a wide range of casino-centric games and is easily accessible for technologically-challenged players or beginners. The online casino platform has a Curacao license and offers multiple bonuses for users.

– This gaming library includes a wide range of casino-centric games and is easily accessible for technologically-challenged players or beginners. The online casino platform has a Curacao license and offers multiple bonuses for users. 22Bet Casino – Another notable and reliable website for online casino games is the 22Bet Casino site. This is accessible across multiple regions and users get a 100% signup bonus of up to 25000 INR.

– Another notable and reliable website for online casino games is the 22Bet Casino site. This is accessible across multiple regions and users get a 100% signup bonus of up to 25000 INR. Royal Panda– The casino has over 3,000 games that users can play online. Players can expect high-quality bonus/rewards structures and many ways to complete deposits.

Overall, carefully check the detailed features of the online casinos, like their functionality, safety precautions, and usability. Also, note if they partner with legitimately banking providers and meet the legal standards perfectly. Consulting with experts in the industry would also help you distinguish between scam and legit websites successfully.