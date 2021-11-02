Hank Baskett Net Worth – What does Hank Baskett do for work?

Hank Baskett is an American football player with an estimated net worth of $3 million.

He was born on December 14, 1984, in Mojave, California. While attending Oak Ridge High School, he earned varsity letters in both basketball and football. He went to the University of New Mexico where he played for the Lobos as a wide receiver.

He finished his college football career with 177 receptions and 2,005 receiving yards and won several awards during that time such as First-team All-Mountain West Conference (MWC), Second-team All-America from College Football News, and honorable mention All-American from Sports Illustrated.

He also led NCAA Division I FBS in punt returns with a 17.5 average during the 2005 season which earned him a spot in the All-Mountain West Conference Team. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, which made him the 29th pick overall in that year’s draft.

He played for Minnesota Vikings from 2008 to 2010 and then moved to Philadelphia Eagles from 2011 to 2013. In 2014, he became a free agent and signed a one-year contract with Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

Hank Baskett has been married twice. First to model Kendra Wilkinson from 2009 until 2012 and they have two children together: Alijah Mary Baskett (born on January 26, 2009) and Hank IV (nicknamed “Hanky”) born on April 19, 2012). They also have a daughter named Isabella (born on October 29, 2014). After his split with Wilkinson, he married Ava Maria Howsare in 2015.

Hank Baskett is not active on any social networking site like Facebook or Twitter. He posts updates about his life occasionally on Instagram with his wife and kids.

His latest Instagram post was back on September 26 with the caption “Happy birthday @charitybaskett !!! I love you so much my precious Charity !” His wife responded back with a heart emoji using two hands.

He often shares photos of his family through this social media channel including one photo back on December 9 thanking fans for making Hank 4’s first Christmas perfect.”

He also has an official website where people can buy his merchandise like jerseys.

Hank Baskett earns an annual salary of $1.5 million by playing for the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. His total career earnings are around $11 million which includes his NFL contract and endorsements with several brands like Nike, Ford Motors, DirecTV, and more. He also makes money through his website where he sells his own brand of men’s fragrances.

He has appeared on some TV shows including The Wendy Williams Show (in 2012) and Kendra on Top (in 2013). Hank was also featured in many TV commercials like ‘Chunky Soup’, ‘DirecTV’ and etc. According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, he has a net worth of $3 million as of 2018.

Hank Baskett is currently married to Ava Maria Howsare and they have a daughter named Elle Leona (born on September 30, 2018). His wife also has two kids from her previous marriage(s): Hayden (born in 2001) and Michael (born in 2003).

They live in an 11,000 square-feet house located in Indian Wells which is worth $1.9 million according to The Richest website. He likes to play golf often even though he says that his handicap is around 30.

He also donated $10,000 for the American Cancer Society via his Hank Baskett Foundation charity program back in 2011 so this shows how generous he can be when it comes to helping other people.

In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games with his kids and watching movies when he’s not busy being a family man. Hank Baskett is also a big fan of the New England Patriots because they have been very helpful to him in his career.

Hank Baskett played college football at the University of New Mexico. During his time there (from 2002 until 2005), he made 33 passes for 5 touchdowns, 786 yards, and 42 receptions as well as 95 career punt returns for 1,181 return yards and 4 touchdowns.

He also had 816 kickoff return yards on 37 returns, 940 all-purpose yards on 52 plays, and 3 blocked field goal returns. In the 2005 NFL Draft, he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 4th round as the 113th overall pick.

