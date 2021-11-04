How to Raise Your Rates Without Losing Any Clients

Many businesses and freelancers started by giving their clients a possible affordable rate that they can offer to attract more customers and let them consider trying the service or product you are offering in the market. But after some time your expertise on your skill and experience in the field will rise and you will feel that you are already getting too little financial compensation with your work, and for these reasons, it is the perfect time for you to get a higher yield. But announcing a price increase on your service won’t be easy, for you have to consider some factors like; Will I lose my current clients?

Is there really a need for the increase and how much it would be? How will you convince your client that there is a need for a price increase? What additional services can you extend to your client prior to the increase?

If you are currently facing this kind of situation and work as a cheap essay writer, you’re on the right page because below are some suggestions that can help you make up your mind on answering this important question: How to acquire a raise on your writing rate without compromising your client at the same time?

Offer More Specific Services

Be more precise with what you are about to offer to your client and clearly define your strength and expertise in the field. Highlight your work experience, the service you rendered, and your ability to work even under pressure. Name the most difficult task you did and your ability to work on deadlines.

Speak to your Clients Before You Raise your Prices

You can make a letter addressed to your client courteously stating that you are about to ask for an increase in your service rate. State the quality service you rendered for them, your participation to make their business more successful that resulting in a fast increase in their yield. You can also mention that your pay is quite low compared to the existing market rate and the price of materials you use and bills on service providers also increase. As we have mentioned, compromise with your client, ask for an appointment to discuss your intention with them in person. This is also helpful in knowing and considering their perspectives about it and settling the matter in a way that is beneficial to both parties.

Incorporate Rate Increases into your Business Model

It is inevitable to lose clients during the process of the price increase but always remember that quantity is just a number. Just focus on the clients who are open-minded to this change realizing that such an increase in rate would also be beneficial to them for you will be more productive, will be able to work faster and more efficiently and most of all inspired in performing even the most difficult task. Why? Because you are well-paid off!

Flattery Goes a Long Way

Tell your clients how important they are to you and your work experience with them is extremely remarkable. Don’t forget to mention how exceptional they are and you are really outrageously delighted to continue your working relationship with them. Be sure to inform them that they are free to discuss options with you in order to maintain the good working relationship that you have.

Offer an Additional Service

The moment you increase your rate, you should be sure that it is worth it. Aside from the usual tasks you are handling with your client think, offer an additional service you can incorporate with your existing ones like assistance on the processing, delivery service, duplicating copies, or promoting the content for them to reach a larger volume audience.

Give your Clients the Opportunity to Pay More

How will you expect a raise if you are only doing your task just for the sake of making money to pay your bills on time? You must remember that in every task, we must put our heart and our mind on it to make your client realize how valuable and indispensable you are in their business. How productive and efficient you are in every task that you were given.

From all of these tips, we must bear in mind that work is not all about the money we can get from it but it should be something we love and we are passionate about. We must always enjoy what we are doing and the payment for our task is just compensation for what we have enjoyed. It is a fact that we must always maintain a good relationship with our clients but increasing your rate will open a new opportunity in meeting bigger and greater milestones in your respective field.