BCECE 2021: Application Form, Exam Date, Pattern at www.bceceboard.com:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) is releasing the Application Form, Exam Date, and Exam Pattern on to the official site at www.bceceboard.com.

This examination conducted for the Engineering and Medical Under Graduate programs in the State. The BCECE will conduct in two phase.

The first phase examination will conduct on 17th May 2021 and the Second phase examination will conduct on 15th June 2021.

Those students who are likely participating in this examination, they can enroll themselves on before the 10th of April 2021.

This examination is MCQ type and also there negative marking. Students who have appeared in this examination they must clear the 12th class in the recognized board, only those students are eligible for this examination.

And for the Medical and Agriculture stream students, minimum age 17 years must require.

BCECE Application Form, Exam Date, Exam Pattern 2021:

Name of the Organization: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

Name of the Exam: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2021

For Examination Conducted: The BCECE conducted for those students who get the admission in Engineering, Medical and Agriculture Stream in the Bihar State.

Application Fee:

For the PCM / PCB Group : The Application Fee for the General Category candidate is Rs.660/- and for the reserved category candidate is Rs.330/-. For the PCMB Group : The Application Fee for the General Category candidate is Rs.730/- and for the reserved category candidate is Rs.365/-.

The Candidates may pay the application fee through online mode by using a credit card, debit card or Challan.

BCECE 2021 Application Form:

The eligible candidate can fill the application form on before the last date of 20 May 2021. Students may application form on the online mode at the official site of the BCECE.

BCECE Exam Pattern 2021:

The Bihar Combined Competitive Entrance (BCECE) exam conduct into two phase. First Phase examination time duration will be 2 hours 15 minutes and exam paper contain 200 questions.

And Second Phase examination time duration will be 1 hours 30 minutes and exam paper contain 100 questions.

BCECE Exam Syllabus 2021:

The Bihar Combined Competitive Entrance (BCECE) exam syllabus contains following subjects

Physics

Mathematics

Chemistry

Biology

How to apply BCECE Application Form online?

Eligible candidates visit the official website of the BCECE at bceceboard.com. Then click on the link “Online Application Form”. Then enter all the necessary detail on the application form. After that attach your passport size photo and signature and click on submit button. Candidates pay the application fee in online mode. Take a print out of the application form for the further reference.

Official Site: www.bceceboard.com