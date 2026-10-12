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Nicolas Cage Refused AI Waiver for ‘Spider-Noir,’ Confirms ‘True Detective’ Season 5 Role

Actor Nicolas Cage said at a New York Comic Con panel Saturday that he refused to sign an artificial intelligence waiver for Amazon’s canceled show “Spider-Noir,” calling himself “not an AI-friendly actor.” Cage also confirmed he will join the cast of HBO’s acclaimed anthology series “True Detective” for its upcoming fifth season at the same appearance.

Nicolas Cage refused to sign an AI waiver for Amazon’s “Spider-Noir” series, saying he’s “not an AI-friendly actor” and is unlikely to work with the studio again. In a separate announcement at New York Comic Con on October 10, 2026, Cage said he will star in HBO’s “True Detective” Season 5, with Issa López returning as showrunner.

Key Details

What’s new: Nicolas Cage refused to sign an AI waiver for Amazon’s “Spider-Noir” and confirmed his casting in season 5 of “True Detective”.

Nicolas Cage refused to sign an AI waiver for Amazon’s “Spider-Noir” and confirmed his casting in season 5 of “True Detective”. Participants: Nicolas Cage (actor), Amazon Prime Video, HBO.

Nicolas Cage (actor), Amazon Prime Video, HBO. Where: New York Comic Con (NYCC), New York City.

New York Comic Con (NYCC), New York City. Date: Saturday, 10 October 2026.

Saturday, 10 October 2026. Latest update: Cage said he will “probably not” work with Amazon again due to its AI policies.

Cage said he will “probably not” work with Amazon again due to its AI policies. What’s next: HBO is expected to officially announce the production details of “True Detective” Season 5 in the coming months.

The AI Waiver Dispute with Amazon

Cage spoke at a Spotlight panel at New York Comic Con, where he discussed the recent cancellation of the Marvel television series he starred in, “Spider-Noir.” On September 4, 2026, Amazon officially canceled the series after only one season. See also Why Michael Jackson Biopic Business Became Bigger Than Film The studio then asked him to sign a waiver giving broad latitude to use artificial intelligence tied to his performance and likeness, Cage said. Cage refused the request. Cage told the audience, the event reports, “I’m not an AI-friendly actor.” He also called Amazon a “very AI-friendly” company, saying he will “probably not” work with the studio again, though he added, “that’s okay.” The incident underscores mounting tension in Hollywood over generative AI and the safeguarding of actors’ digital likenesses. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) secured baseline AI protections in its 2023 contract, but studios and projects still negotiate specific waivers for promotional content, background duplication, and post-production changes.

Confirming ‘True Detective’ Season 5

Turning to his next project, Cage used the NYCC platform to confirm an oft-rumored casting detail officially. He said he is set to star in season five of HBO’s “True Detective.” Cage joked to the audience about how he was the first to announce it: “That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?” before pointing out his agent was in the audience. See also Toy Boy Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot - Everything We Know So Far The acclaimed anthology series’ new season will feature Issa López returning as showrunner, following her success helming Season 4, “True Detective: Night Country.” While plot details and Cage’s character name are being kept under wraps, the casting is another huge TV gig for the Academy Award winner as he’s been leaning more toward prestige TV projects of late.

What Officials and Sources Said

Nicolas Cage: “I’m not an AI-friendly actor. He added he will “probably not” work with Amazon again after the “Spider-Noir” waiver dispute.

“I’m not an AI-friendly actor. He added he will “probably not” work with Amazon again after the “Spider-Noir” waiver dispute. Nicolas Cage, on True Detective: “It’s alright that I’m the first one to say that, right? to confirm his participation in Season 5, while pointing out his agent in the crowd.

“It’s alright that I’m the first one to say that, right? to confirm his participation in Season 5, while pointing out his agent in the crowd. Amazon Prime Video: The studio has not yet publicly responded to Cage’s comments regarding the AI waiver or his future employment status with the company.

Why It Matters

Cage’s public refusal to sign an AI waiver highlights a larger, ongoing conversation in the industry about the ethical boundaries of artificial intelligence in entertainment. Actors are asking more questions about the long-term impact of giving up rights to their digital likenesses as studios look to cut down on post-production and marketing costs with AI tools. Cage’s move to HBO’s “True Detective” also reflects the growing trend of A-list movie stars moving to prestige television, where creative control and meatier character roles often eclipse what’s available in big studio films. See also Tom Cruise Launches Oscar Campaign for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Digger’

What Happens Next

HBO has not yet announced an official production start date or premiere window for Season 5 of “True Detective.” In the coming months, the network will make formal announcements about the cast and plot synopses. Amazon has not publicly responded to Cage’s comments on the AI waiver. The studio is also developing other Marvel TV shows, but talent reps are still reviewing its position on AI-related contract provisions.

FAQ

Did Nicolas Cage decline to sign an AI waiver for ‘Spider-Noir’?

Yes. Nicolas Cage revealed at New York Comic Con on October 10, 2026, that he declined to sign an AI waiver that Amazon sought for the scrapped series “Spider-Noir.” He said that he is “not an AI-friendly actor.”

Nicolas Cage in True Detective Season 5?

Yes. Cage confirmed during a New York Comic Con panel that he will star in the upcoming fifth season of HBO’s “True Detective,” with Issa López returning as showrunner.

What Was Spider-Noir and Why Was It Canceled?

Amazon Prime Video officially canceled “Spider-Noir” after one season on September 4, 2026. The studio said it was a standard programming decision, but recent comments from Cage suggest behind-the-scenes friction over contractual demands around AI.