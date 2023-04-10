Drishyam 3, Release Date, Plot, and Everything You Need To Know

Nowadays, we have seen that people like to watch film which is the remake of any story. For instance, if we talk about the Drishyam series. We all know that Drishyam was originally a South-based film that Jeethu Joseph directed and developed by Antony Perumbavoor. This Malayalam version of Drishyam earned much fame from their fans and broke many film records by standing at one of the top positions by its release in 2013.

After the remarkable success of the Malayalam Drishyam series, the director Nishikant Kamat also decided to remake the Hindi version of the Drishyam series by adding some additional actions and adventures. Also, this Bollywood remake of Drishyam includes many famous actors and actresses as lead characters.

Now, if we discuss Drishyam’s IMDB Rating, it is 8.2 out of 10, which is breathtaking.

The first ever Bollywood season of Drishyam was released on 31st July 2015. The interesting fact about the Drishyam series is that it also crosses many films record, as the series’ earns 111 crores globally. Immediately after the release of Drishyam Season 1, the director Abhishek Pathak announced that they had already started production work for Drishyam Season 2, which will be released on 18th November 2022. Although fans eagerly await Drishyam season 3, we still await further confirmation from the maker.

So, all the Drishyam fans over here, in this article, we will bring all the latest information regarding Drishyam 3, whether it will happen, its release date, and every bit of information you need to know about the Drishyam season 3.

Drishyam Season 3 Cast Member List:

Behind the success of any film or series, cast members play an essential role, right? So, here the fans are excited to know the name of the casting member who would be a part of Drishyam Season 3, including;

Ajay Devgan as Vijay Salgaonkar

Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar

Mrunal Jadhav as Anu Salgaonkar

Sameer Deshpande as Siraj Ahmed (Public Prosecutor)

Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar

Tabu as Meera Deshmukh

Akshaye Khanna as IG Tarun Ahlawat

Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh

Nishant Singh as Shiv Kulkarni

Siddharth Bodke as David Braganza

Yogesh Soman as Vinayak Sawant (Inspector)

Saurabh Shukla as Murad Ali

Kamlesh Sawant as Laxmikant Gaitonde

Neha Joshi as Jenny Thomas

Samvedna Suwalka as Gayatri Mohan (Advocate)

Ashmita Jaggi as Mary Braganza

Sharad Butadiya as Martin

Prathamesh Parab as Jose.

This is a predicted list of the cast member who might appear in Drishyam Season 3. Still, we haven’t received the final list of the cast members from the official sides, so until that moment, we cannot provide any other information regarding the same.

Drishyam Season 2, Storyline:

Drishyam Season 2 ended in a fantastic way, where we saw a new twist and a chance that in Drishyam Season 3, people may see new faces too. But yet, the thing is not confirmed by Drishyam’s maker’s team.

At the end of Drishyam Season 2, we see that Varun’s family members and IGP tells Meera Deshmukh to leave the thought of taking revenge on Vijay, Ajay Devgan, as he can do anything to save his family from any trouble.

Also, IG Tarun Ahlawat told everyone about Vijay’s weakness and said that Vijay’s life is a curse for himself only because he has to take all the steps safely to save his family from dangerous situations.

Drishyam Season 3 will have many more exciting twists and turns. Also, the Drishyam movie proves that the remake movies also went to superhits and blockbusters, as the success of Drishyam touches the peak of every success.

Sarika Sharma from Indian Express reviewed Drishyam. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/Tu8U0LpEn0 — Drishyam (@DrishyamTheFilm) August 17, 2015

Now, let’s see what will happen in Drishyam Season 3; and what other twist and turns comes along with the Drishyam Season 3.

Drishyam Season 3 Expected Plot:

As everything discussed above, Drishyam Season 2 ended in a very fantastic way. Also, it gives many hints for its forthcoming season. In the end, Vijay says, “Truth can not be hidden for a longer period.”

By this sentence only, we can make many guesses, such as chances of introducing any new characters or a story that is more complicated or taking a unique shape. Anything can happen in this season.

According to some of the sources, it is believed that Akshay Khanna will also be considered an essential part of Drishyam Season 3.

Along with all these twisted turns, Ajay Devgan also says that the main hero will never go to jail, so we can assume that the upcoming season 3 will bring much more suspense and twists into the story.

Drishyam Movie Creator’s Member:

We all know that Drishyam is a remake of a Malayalam movie directed by a well-known director Jeethu Joseph.

Then after its huge success, the director Abhishek Pathak decided to direct the film, whose screenplay writes him and one of his friends Aamil Keeyan Khan, and especially all the dialogues were also reported by Aamil Keeyan Khan.

Also, the Drishyam film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak. And the approximate budget of the Drishyam movie is 50 crore, and its box office record was nearly 346 crore.

Drishyam Season 3 Release Date:

First of all, it is 100% sure that Drishyam Season 3 will come so that fans can understand the same.

Now, the next question is, when will it release? Here is some information regarding the Drishyam Season 3 release date. As per sources, it is believed that the filmmakers of the film plan to release both films together, that is, the Malayalam and Hindi versions, on the same date.

Have you booked your tickets yet? If not click here: http://t.co/ih8wfeZK8H pic.twitter.com/YRuHQJIIHV — Drishyam (@DrishyamTheFilm) August 15, 2015

But, yet we still need to get confirmed news regarding the same. The expected release date of Drishyam season 3 is the end of 2024 or the start of 2025.

Still, the fans have to wait for the final release date announcement, which is declared from the side of the makers’ team.

Where to Watch Drishyam Season 3?

So, all dear viewers, you can watch the entire Drishyam Season 1 only on Amazon Prime. Also, Drishyam Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime in 2023.

FAQs:

Where was the body hidden in Drishyam?

As we have seen at the end of Drishyam season 1, Vijay hides Sameer’s body at an under-construction site of the Pondolem Police Station.

Who wrote the original Drishyam?

Jeethu Joseph is the original director of Drishyam film and works for Malayalam Cinema.

Who is Drishyam based on?

Generally, Drishyam is based on a novel named “The Devotion of Suspect X.”

Does Drishyam 2 have a happy ending?

Both Drishyam 2s have a happy ending. We have seen that the Malayalam film ended with an introspection, while the end of Hindi Drishyam season 2 ended with more twists and turns.

Drishyam Season 3 Trailer:

Drishyam’s makers do not yet disclose the official teaser and trailer. But, the filmmakers are soonly giving an update regarding the trailer date on their official social media accounts.

Until that moment, you can rewatch the trailer of its previous season and try to guess the storyline of Drishyam Season 3.

Conclusion:

Drishyam is an outstanding film and a remake of one of the famous Malayalam films, having the same name filmed. Also, Drishyam has broken many records in many films, and both seasons are blockbusters.

Also, fans keep hoping that Drishyam Season 3 will come up with many twists and turns; also, there is a high possibility that the makers may introduce a new face too in the forthcoming season of Drishyam.

If you want more information, stay connected to our website and learn about your favorite season and series.