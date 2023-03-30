Manifest Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Latest Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

Manifest series is an American supernatural and mystery drama series. Jeff Rake created it, and the first season was released on NBC (National Broadcasting Company) on September 24, 2018.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 received enormous love from the audience and which is why many fans are eagerly waiting for the Manifest Season 5 release date and latest updates. However, Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date is yet to be announced.

Manifest series has received 7.1/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Moreover, the show also featured in the top ten list of the Netflix chart and has received over 215 million hours of watch time globally.

If you are a hardcore fan of watching sci-fi, supernatural, and drama series, here we have provided all the necessary information. Here, you will find the Manifest Season 5 release date, cast members, trailer release, and gist about the Manifest previous seasons.

Manifest Season 5 Release Date

Until now, Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date is yet to be announced, and fans have already started speculating about Manifest Season 5 release date, cast members, and storyline.

The first three seasons of Manifest were released on the NBC platform. Later, Netflix purchased the official rights to the show and started working on Manifest’s fourth and final season. According to the officials, Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will be the last portion of the series, and it will release in 2023 with ten episodes.

Manifest Seasons Overview – Spoilers Ahead

Who doesn’t like to binge-watch supernatural and mysterious drama series? Probably everyone wants to enjoy mysterious and exciting shows, and when it comes to the Manifest Series, then it will add more fun to the daily routine.

Jeff Rake’s ultimate creation, Manifest, circles around the supernatural experiences of the 191 flight attendees of Montego Air Flight. The airline departed from Jamaica to New York, and due to abnormal turbulences, the flight landed almost five and a half years later.

Meanwhile, the passengers realized that they were ahead of the actual timeline. Eventually, they started receiving strange and futuristic visuals of the events that would happen to them. The passengers also realized that their loved ones were not the same as they used to be.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 storylines tangle between the life and death of the flight passengers. In the latest season (Manifest Season 4 Part 1), we see that Zeke realizes the strength of Cal, and he believes that Cal would save not only the passengers of the 828 flight but the whole world. Unfortunately, Cal’s cancer hits back, and to protect him, Zeke sacrifices his own life using his supernatural powers.

In the ending episodes of Manifest Season 4 Part 1, we learn that Cal can defeat Angelina and that all the passengers can be saved. The Covid pandemic helped the show grow internationally, and more and more people enjoy this series yearly.

Furthermore, the action, cinematography, and supernatural mystery hold the whole series from start to end. Makers have already decided to release the final outro of the Manifest series in 2023. It is time to tighten our seat belts and prepare ourselves to start the most exciting journey of Manifest Season 4.

Manifest Season 5 Cast Members

The popularity of Manifest Season 4, part 2, is remarkable. The exceptional performances of the lead cast members will compel you to know about them.

As of now (March 2023), Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is considered as the final season of the Manifest series. Here, we have added Manifest Season 4 Part 2 cast members’ names.

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Melissa Roxburgh as Mick Stone

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

J.R Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Mahira Kakkar as Aria Gupta

Praveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Daryl Edward as Robert Vance

Will There Be Manifest Season 5?

After the consecutive success of Manifest Season 4 Part 2, many people attached their hope to Season 5. Sadly, we have bad news for you if you are a Manifest Series and want it to be released with another season.

According to some sources, Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will be the final part of the Manifest Series, and we won’t be getting its fifth season.

For those who don’t know about the Manifest series, let me tell you it is one of the exciting supernatural drama series. And has gathered love and respect from all over the world. In addition, makers have also stated that there will be no more season of the Manifest series, and it will wrap up with the fourth and final season.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode List

Here we have provided Manifest Season 4 Part 1 episode list so you can binge-watch the whole season.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 01 – Touch-and-Go

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 02 – All Call

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 03 – High Flight

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 04 – Go-Around

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 05 – Squawk

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 06 – Relative Bearing

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 07 – Romeo

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 08 – Full Upright and Locked Position

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 09 – Rendezvous

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Episode 10 – Inversion Illusion

However, the episode titles for Manifest Season 4 Part 2 are yet to be announced.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Makers Team – Writers and Directors

Since the makers have announced the renewal of Manifest Season 4 Part 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s release date. However, the cumulative efforts of all the cast members and the makers took the show from one level to another.

Jeff Rake created Manifest Series. The executive producers include Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Joe Chappelle, Romeo Tirone, and Jacqueline Levine.

This supernatural and mysterious drama, Manifest, is incomplete without the efforts of cinematographers like Andrew Priestley, Time Ives, John Inwood, Sarah Cawley, Tim Norman, and Joseph Bradley Smith.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 5

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is on the way. In addition, the creator, Jeff Rake, twitted “Manifesters ! it all connects in 2023!.” he further twitted on January 23, 2023, “Block two coming this spring! #Manifest.”

So it is clear that in 2023 we will see Manifest Season 4 Part 2. But if you haven’t watched the previous seasons, you can stream it on Netflix.

FAQs:

What About Manifest Season 5?

Manifest makers stated that Manifest Season 5 would not produce. And Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will be the last chapter of this supernatural drama series.

Do Michaela and Jared End Up Together?

Jared is the ex-fiance of Michaela, and later he married Lourdes. In the latest season, Manifest Season 4 Part 2, Michaela’s partner Zeke gives up his life to save Cal. here, we can assume that Michaela and Jared end up together in part 2.

What Is The Biggest Plot Twist In Manifest?

Zeke’s death in Manifest Season Part 1 could be the most shocking plot twist of the Manifest series. As soon as Zeke comes to know the importance of Cal’s life, he ends up his own life using supernatural powers.

Who Is The Villain In Manifest?

General Kathryn Fitz, a.k.a. The Major, is the Manifest Series’s main villain. She kidnapped flight 828’s passengers and did psychological experiments on them to learn the science behind the supernatural callings.

Who Died In The Manifest?

Zeke (Matt Long ) died in the Manifest Season 4 Part 1. He used his empathic powers to absorb Cal’s cancer and gave his own life to save Cal. Zeke’s tragic death will allow Cal to save all the passengers.

Manifest Season 5 Trailer Release

After a lot of demand for Manifest Season 4, the creators decided to launch the final block of the series in 2023. It has been over two years since we haven’t seen the official release date of Manifest Season 4, part 2.

On the one hand, fans eagerly await updates regarding the fourth and final season; on the other, many people have already started daydreaming about Manifest Season 5.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will be the final season of this supernatural and mysterious drama series. There will be no more season after the fourth season, and fans must accept the reality.

Final Thoughts

The Manifest series is definitely worth watching. If you ever feel bored, want some break from the hectic routine, or want to binge-watch a drama with friends, then Manifest Seasons will entertain you the most.

From start to end, all the Manifest seasons will grab your attention. Flight no.828’s lost passengers and their supernatural powers, death dates, and Cal’s importance in the series will surely give you goosebumps. If you haven’t watched Manifest Season 1, you can stream it on Netflix.