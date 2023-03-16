Tommy Fury Tyson Fury Biography – Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury are two professional boxers. Fury brothers earn handsome amounts of money through their boxing career and businesses.

Tommy Fury Tyson Fury Personal Details Full Name Thomas Michael John Fury Tyson Luke Fury Nickname Tommy, TNT Gypsy King Father Name John Fury John Fury Mother Name Chantal Fury Amber Fury Siblings Tyson Fury (Brother) and

Shane Fury (Brother) Tommy Fury (Brother)

Shane Fury (Brother)

Roman Fury (Brother) Gender Male Male Date of Birth 7 May 1999 12 August 1988 Age 23 years (in 2023) 34 years (in 2023) Birthplace Manchester, United Kingdom Wythenshawe, United Kingdom Residence Lancashire, United Kingdom Manchester, United Kingdom Zodiac Sign Taurus Leo Relationship / Spouse Molly-Mae Hague (2019–present) Paris Fury (m. 2008) Children Bambi Prince John James Fury (Son), Venezuela Fury (Daughter) Nationality British British and Irish Religion Christian Catholic Ethnicity Irish and Mauritian British and Irish Education St Ambrose Barlow RC High School & Sixth Form College, Swinton, Manchester. N/A Height 1.83 m (6 ft ) 2.06 m Weight 184.5 lb (84 kg) 122 kg Eye Color Blue Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Brown

Recently, Tommy Fury fought against internet celebrity Jake Paul. Fortunately, Tommy won this long-stretched fight by split decision, and many people are curious about his personal and professional life.

This article provides Tyson and Tommy Fury’s biography, net worth, and achievements. We will also cover their car collections and real estate properties. So, read this article till the end to get in-depth information about these two British professional boxers.

Who are Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury?

Thomas Michael John Fury, a.k.a Tommy Fury, is popularly known as the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson. He belongs to Manchester, United Kingdom.

While Tyson Luke Fury, a.k.a, Tyson Fury, was born on August 12, 1988, in Wythenshawe, United Kingdom.

These two British brothers are professional boxers and have earned colossal wealth, love, and respect from the audience. In 2020, Tyson Fury was honored with the ‘WBC Heavyweight Champion.’

Tommy was inspired by his half-brother Tyson’s achievements, and he decided to fight professionally and entered the ring in 2018. Tommy’s first debut fight was against Jevegenijs Andrejevs on December 22, 2018.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury Personal Life

Tommy and Tyson were born in the United Kingdom. However, they hold distinctive ethnicities. Their father, John Fury, remained an Irish professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter. Tommy often describes himself as a mixed British and Mauritian as his mother, Chantal Fury, came from Mauritius.

On the other hand, Tyson Fury is a British and Irish descendant. His mother’s name is Amber Fury. In 2008, Tyson married the love of his life, Paris Fury, and together they have two children: Prince John James Fury (son) and Venezuela Fury (Daughter).

Tyson Fury’s name came after the legendary American boxing champion Mike Tyson as his father, John, is a huge fan of his. Tyson Fury is also regarded as the ‘Fighter.’ Because he was born prematurely, and the doctor told his parents that his chances of living were meager. As Tyson survived the premature birth, his father named ‘The Fighter.’

His younger brother, Tommy, married English internet celebrity, Molly-Mae Hague. The couple has a daughter together.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury Professional Boxing Career

At the beginning of his professional boxing career, Tyson used to represent both England and Ireland. As an amateur, Tyson won bronze at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships.

Tommy Fury Tyson Fury Professional Details Occupation Professional Boxer and Reality Television Personality Professional Boxer and Musician Stance Orthodox Orthodox Weights Light-heavyweight and Cruiserweight WBC heavyweight champion Total Fights 9 34 Wins 9 33 Wins by KOs 4 24 Draws 0 1 Awards and Achievements ABA Novice Championships in 2014 (As an amateur boxer)

England Boxing Elite National Championships in 2017 (As an amateur boxer) Best Boxer ESPY Award Hobbies Boxing and Television shows Boxing Instagram Username @tommyfury @tysonfury Twitter Username @tommytntfury @Tyson_Fury Net Worth $1.6 million (in 2023) ‎$65 Million (in 2023)

Moreover, he was ranked third globally but could not represent Great Britain at the 2008 Olympics.

As soon he turned 20, Tyson debuted his professional boxing career in December 2008 against Hungarian fighter Bela Gynogyosi. Later, in 2009, he defeated John McDermott and won English Heavyweight Title.

In his fifteen years of professional career, Tyson fought against various professional boxers, including Wladimir Klitschko, Sefer Seferi, Francesco Pianeta, and more.

Besides that, Tommy Fury is also regarded as one of the most promising professional boxers. Tommy started his boxing career against Jevgenijs Andrejevs in December 2018.

However, he remained out of the boxing ring for almost nine months to participate in a reality television show. Later, Tommy resumed his boxing career by defeating Przemyslaw Binienda.

Tommy is also involved in a fight with a professional boxer, and internet personality, Jake Paul. Initially, the fight was postponed due to Tommy’s illness. However, in 2023, the fight between Jake and Tommy was scheduled on February 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury Net Worth 2023

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are two brothers from the United Kingdom. The brothers hold a total net worth of more than $70 million.

Besides his boxing career, Tommy Fury is known as a television personality. In addition, Tyson Fury runs an energy drink company named ‘Furocity Energy.’

Here we have added Tyson Fury’s net worth for the previous years.

Years Tyson Fury Net Worth Net Worth in 2023 $65 Milion Net Worth in 2022 $61 Million Net Worth in 2021 $57 Million Net Worth in 2020 $55 Million Net Worth in 2019 $50 Million

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury Car Collection

Fury brothers earn a whopping amount through professional boxing and many businesses. Tommy Fury has a collection of several luxurious cars, including the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Range Rover Evoque, and Rolls Royce Phantom.

On the other hand, Tyson Fury owns a Porsche Taycan, a Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth $27,000, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Classic Mini Copper.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury Real Estate Properties

Tommy Fury is known as ‘TNT.’ He has also invested in real estate properties. In 2020, he purchased a luxurious house that cost him around $190,000.

Apart from that, Tyson Fury also owns a luxurious home in Morecambe. In 2020, he purchased a mortgage-free property in the United Kingdom.

Tommy Fury Vs. Jake Paul

On February 23, 2023, Tommy Fury jumped into the ring infront of famous social media celebrity Jake Paul.

However, Jake was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on December 18, 2021, but Fury couldn’t compete with him due to an injury. The fight was again scheduled for August 2022, but Fury couldn’t reach the destination due to traveling issues.

Finally, Jake and Fury faced each other in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Tommy won the fight by split decision.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury Awards and Achievements

Tonny Fury and Tyson Fury fought against several professional fighters and won many awards. In his amateur boxing career, Tommy was honored with ABA Novice Championships in 2014 and England Boxing Elite National Championships in 2017.

Apart from him, Tyson has also achieved the ‘Best Boxer ESPY Award.’ Tyson has been involved in top-notch fights with renowned fighters in his fifteen years of career. He fought 34 professional boxing fights and won 33 out of them.

Final Thoughts

Tommy Fury is also known for his debut in the ‘Love Island.’ reality show. He appeared in the fifth series along with his girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague. Tyson Fury married Paris Fury in 2008, and the couple has six children together.

So, that’s all you need to know about this professional boxer duo. We hope this article helped you know about Tommy and Tyson Fury’s net worth, biography, awards, and achievements.