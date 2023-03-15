Blippi Net Worth, Biography, and Everything You Want to Know

Stevin W. John is behind the famous child entertainer and YouTuber, Blippi. If you are a parent and your kids like to watch a man who dresses up in blue and orange and wears a cap, then he is probably Blippi.

Blippi Personal Details Real Name Stevin W. John Nick Name Blippi Gender Male Date of Birth May 27, 1988 Hometown Ellensburg, Washington, United States Age 34 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Gemini Spouse Alyssa Ingham Marital Status Married Children Lochlan David John (Son) Nationality American Religion Christian Height 1.78 mtr Weight 72 kg Eye Color Green Hair Color Light Brown

Nowadays, Blippi owns a net worth of $75 million and has various cars and bungalows. This article will provide all the necessary information about Stevin John, a.k.a. Blippi.

Here, we have included Stevin’s life journey and how he earned so much love, respect, wealth, and fame from the audience. So read this article till the end.

Blippi Biography

Blippi is an American entertainer, educator, and YouTuber. He releases video-based informative and light comedy content on various social media platforms. The platforms include YouTube, Amazon Prime, HOB Max, Netflix, and Hulu. He is also actively present on his Instagram account.

Stevin was the first to start a YouTube channel under the title of ‘BlippiVideos,’ Within 7 years, he earned 17.2 million subscribers.

Undoubtedly, receiving this much audience and their love is not easy, and the same goes for Stevin. His hard work and patience is the key factor that gives him confidence and positive results.

Blippi Personal Life

Stevin W. John was born on May 27, 1988. He is an American social media celebrity. During his upbringing, Stevin was surrounded by a farm-like area where he used to live near cows, horses, and nature. Stevin remains a curious kid.

From his childhood, this personality helped him to create Blippi videos. He always wanted to become a fighter pilot, and to fulfill his dream, Stevin joined the US Air Force in 2006.

In 2021, Stevin posted ‘I got upgraded from a boyfriend to fiance’ on his official Instagram account, showing her unconditional love for her wife, Alyssa Ingham. He added, ‘I am so excited to spend the rest of my life with you.’

Later, the couple announced they were blessed with a baby boy, Lochlan David John. In his personal life, Stevin likes to create different content, travel, and read novels.

Blippi, as a Child Educator and Entertainer

As we have mentioned, Stevin John always aspired to become a fighter pilot, so he joined the United States Air Force. He was designated as a C-17 loadmaster at the 4th Nuclear Airlift Squadron.

Blippi Professional Details Occupation An American children’s entertainer educator and Youtuber First Episode Release Date February 18, 2014 Blippi Appearance An adult with childlike curiosity. He wears a blue and orange cap and clothes. Other Releases In 2021, Blippi launched educational toys, books, and clothing merchandise. Hobbies Education, Learning, Reading books, Travelling Instagram Username @blippi Twitter Username @BlippiOnTour YouTube Channel @Blippi (Blippi – Educational Videos for Kids) Official Website https://blippi.com/ Monthly Income $9 Million Net Worth $75 Million (2023)

After returning from the military base, Stevin found that his nephew was viewing low-quality videos on YouTube, and then he decided to create Blippi videos. On January 27, 2014, Stevin published the first video and never looked back.

In his development phase, Stevin worked in a one-man army. From filming to finalizing, he did all the work on his own. Blippi became the kids’ favorite in blue and orange attire.

As the work and responsibilities expanded, Blippi decided to build a team and work together to provide the best quality video content.

He hired designers, editors, and other members of his team. Currently (in 2023), Blippi videos crossed the threshold of 17.3 million subscribers, and numbers are increasing daily.

Other than YouTube, Stevin regularly publishes his content on his Instagram, and Amazon Prime accounts to educate and entertain kids.

Blippi entertains the children and offers toys, books, and clothing merchandise. He also sings various songs to entertain kids. However, some parents found it monotonous and repetitive.

Blippi Net Worth

Stevin John, an American child entertainer, and educator. He has a net worth of over $75 million. He is the most famous American child educator and entertainer.

Below we have added Stevin W. John (Blippi)’s net worth over the years. However, net worth may fluctuate due to various reasons.

Net Worth in 2023 $75 million USD Net Worth in 2022 $59 million USD Net Worth in 2021 $55 million USD Net Worth in 2020 $48 million USD Net Worth in 2019 $37 million USD

Blippi also has various assets and real estate properties. He has a $16 million worth of the luxury house in California, USA. He has four cars and two Luxury Yachts. Apart from this, Blippi has a substantial stock portfolio worth $15 million.

Blippi Car Collection

Blippi owns various cars. He recently purchased Volvo XC40, which cost him around $70,000.

Apart from this, Blippi also owns a BMW worth $200,000 USD, an Audi A6, and a Mercedes-Benz that cost him $120,000 USD and $50,000 USD, respectively.

Blippi YouTube Income

Stevin John started his YouTube Journey in 2014 and recently surpassed 17 million subscribers with over 15 billion views. Here, we have added Blippi’s YouTube income.

In the starting phase, John was involved in the editing, designing, and content planning. However, as he seems growth in views, income, and love from the audience, Stevin expanded his editing team and worked intensively to provide the best quality video content.

Year YouTube Income 2023 $12 Million 2022 $11 Million 2021 $9 Million 2020 $6 Million 2019 $3 Million

Besides YouTube streaming, Blippi earns a handsome salary from selling Blippi toys, books, covers, and Blue and Orange colored clothing merchandise. Besides that, Blippi also sells DVDs and publishes content in other languages.

Later, in 2020, Moonbug Entertainment purchased the franchise, and the same year Blippi became one of the most successful and highly-paid YouTubers with more than $17 million subscribers.

Blippi Awards and Achievements

Stevin John is formerly known for his light comedy performance as Steezy Grossman. However, there is no official record of Blippi’s awards and achievements.

Blippi Famous Quotes

Stevin W. John has been playing the role of Blippi, and his hard work paved the way for his success. Below we have added some famous quotes from Stevin John, a.k.a. Blippi.

“I always want children to feel like Blippi is their friend.”

“ My other idea was maybe I was going to be a director of something.”

“I believe that children are super smart, and they have good intuition.”

“I wouldn’t consider myself a full-blown expert at anything, but I know a lot of stuff. If I can give children positive emotions on getting excited to learn about stuff, then from there, I have done my work.”

“Always remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.”

“Don’t call it problems; call it challenges.”

“Fear is a reaction, and courage is a decision.”

Do you know what Blippi is wearing!? 👷 A hard hat and a safety vest!! 🦺 When you work in construction, it's important to have safety equipment on. So much to learn about, it will make you want to shout BLIPPI! 😍 #BlippiOnTour #BlippiWonderfulWorldTour pic.twitter.com/cRXURVsyfn — Blippi On Tour (@BlippiOnTour) February 3, 2023

5 Interesting Facts About Blippi

Below we have added five fascinating things about Blippi that will excite you to know more about him.

Stevin John is a brilliant investor, and his investment strategy helped him to earn more than $15 million from stocks.

Blippi earns over $13 million USD from his YouTube ad revenue and endorsements.

Blippi served in the US Air Force.

He has a Volvo, Audi, and a Mercedes.

As of now (in 2023), Blippi has more than 17 million YouTube subscribers.

Final thoughts on Blippi Net Worth and Biography

So that’s all readers. We hope that you have read this article to the end. Hopefully, you got inspiration from this US-based child entertainer and educator, Stevin W. John.

Lastly, you can purchase various Blippi toys, books, art, and Blippi merchandise clothing from his official website.