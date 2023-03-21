Ilunga Makabu Biography – Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

Ilunga Makabu is popularly known as ‘The Junior’ among the boxing champions. He is a renowned African professional boxer who embarked his name in the WBC cruiserweight title.

Ilunaga Makabu is so famous that everyone wants to know his net worth. As of 2023, Makabu holds a net worth of approximately $13 million.

‘The Junior’ is one of the most consistent boxers; fans eagerly await updates. If you have recently discovered Ilunga Makabu and want to know about him, this article will help you know about his life journey and boxing career.

We will also discuss Ilunga Makabu’s overall biography and net worth so that you can get precise information about him.

Who is Ilunga Makabu?

Junior Ilunga Makabu was born in Kananga, Congo, on November 8, 1987. He is a South African professional boxer and holds Congolese nationality. His nickname, ‘The Junior known Ilunga Makabu.’

In 2008, Makabu started his professional boxing career and won several fights. As he comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Makabu represents his country and people.

Ilunga Makabu Personal Life

In his personal life, Ilunga Makabu likes to remain silent on various things. For instance, he has not talked about his family, friends, or life before boxing. What we know about his early life is that before stepping his first step into the world of professional boxing, Makabu used to play football.

Later, Makabu moved from his hometown to Kinshasa to pursue his study. He has two brothers: Martin Ilunga and Martin Bakole. His brother Bakole is also a professional boxer known for heavyweight professional wrestling.

In his initial days, Ilunga practiced with his younger brother, Martin Bakole Ilunga. Makabu believes in patience and hard work. He believes that a perfect combination of training, inner motivation, and hard work often gives fruitful results.

In an interview, Ilunga Makabu said he likes to remain faithful to those who supported him when he stepped into his boxing career. He also talked about his manager, Tarik Saadi, and his loyalty and respect towards Makabu.

Ilunga Makabu Boxing Career

Ilunga Makabu started his career in 2008, and in the beginning, he lost to another South African fighter, Khayeni Hlungwane. The same year he won the first fight by defeating Zimbabwe’s Elvis Moyo.

In 2019, Ilunga jumped into the fight against Dmitry Kudryashov to win the WBC Silver cruiserweight. This fight was held in Russia, and the international media covered the whole news regarding the fight. Many people predicted the result, and Makabu won the fight by a fifth-round technical knockout.

Apart from that, Ilunga has been involved in professional fighting. In his career, Makabu won 29 fights out of 32 total fights. He fought against the undefeated Russian boxer Alexey Vasilyevich Papin, a.k.a. Alexei Papin. Surprisingly, he won the fight by majority decision.

Moreover, he also fought against Polish professional boxer Michal Cieslak, and Nigerian professional boxer, Olanrewaju Durodola.

Recently Ilunga Makabu came into the news for defending his WBC cruiserweight against Badau Jack. In August 2022, he won over Richard Rivera by a split decision.

Ilunga Makabu Physical Appearance

Ilunga Makabu celebrates his birthday on November 8 every year. Currently (in 2023), he is 35 years old. He is 6ft tall, and he loves to play football. His eye and hair color is black, and he likes to keep his hair short.

However, other details regarding Ilunga Makabu are unknown. Yet, when we get further details, we will add them here.

Ilunga Makabu Net Worth 2023

Ilunga Makabu is a well-known South African boxer. In 2022, he was honored as the world’s second-best active cruiserweight champion.

As of 2023, Makabu holds a net worth of more than $13 million. Not only that, but he also earns a large amount of money through professional boxing and brand endorsements.

Ilunga Makabu Lifestyle

Ilunga Makabu also owns several luxurious cars and has various houses in his hometown. When we get further details about his new purchases, we will update them here.

Ilunga Makabu Achievements

As mentioned earlier, Ilunga Makabu is one of the most successful and consistent South African fighters. He holds a net worth of more than $13 million. In his 15 years of a boxing career, Makabu has earned much respect and support from the field.

Furthermore, he won the WBC Silver cruiserweight title in 2015 and the WBC cruiserweight title in 2021. We can include him in the list of top boxers worldwide as he has a professional record of 29 wins out of 32 fights.

Ilunga Makabu Vs. Badou Jack

A few days ago, in Feb 2023, Ilunga Makabu came into the ring against former super middleweight and lightweight champion Badou Jack. Unfortunately, Makabu has to face defeat by Badou Jack.

Final Thoughts

Ilunga Makabu is known as ‘The Junior.’ This Congolese professional boxer has also set up the ‘Junior Makabu Foundation.’ He has also established a boxing academy to provide quality training and supervision to young enthusiast boxers.

So that’s all about Ilunga Makabu, a.k.a. ‘The Junior.’ We hope that you have read this article to the end. When we get further information about him, we will update them here, so keep checking this article to know the latest information.