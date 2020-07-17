This is what ‘Alba’ looks like, the adaptation of ‘Fatmagül’ that Atresmedia is already shooting on the Costa Blanca

Let someone who predicts that Fatmagül’ün, a Turkish drama, would be the international phenomenon that ended up being. Someone? Now, of course, It is the turn to take advantage of this success to shoot a remake in Iberian key from the hand of Atresmedia and Antena 3. And, since the audiovisual industry has been able to return to a certain normality in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the project is already underway. It’s called Alba and you can already see the first images.

For those who are unaware of the phenomenon on which it is based, Alba is a young woman who lives a tragedy that will change her life. She believed she was happy after leaving her hometown and having found love in the capital. There she had reunited with Bruno, her lifelong neighbor, for whom she had never felt anything. And (voilà!) Suddenly the spark that had not arisen when they lived on a street suddenly appeared there, in the big city.









One night, four boys, a sexual assault. (atresmedia)



An image from the filming of Alba. (Atresmedia)



Tragedy occurs when he returns to town after a time. He goes out partying and is the victim of a sexual assault by a group of four boys. Wake up naked in the middle of the beach. Three of the four attackers are Bruno’s best friends. But, when you find out who the fourth man is, the end of the nightmare is actually the beginning.

For such a challenge, Atresmedia has Elena Rivera in the role of Alba, the actress who became known as Karina de Cuéntame and who demonstrated her ability to star in a series with The truth from Mediaset. The cast is completed by Eric Masip (Charon), the media Álvaro Rico (Elite), Pol Hermoso (Merlin), Jason Fernández (Freedom), in addition to veterans like Tito Valverde (The commissioner) or Adriana Ozores (Velvet: Collection).









They are already filming on the Costa Blanca. (Atresmedia)



Eric Masip, Álvaro Rico and Pol Hermoso. (Atresmedia)



Filming is taking place on the Costa Blanca: Bol Nou beach, Serra Gelada natural park in Benidorm or Vila Joiosa. And who is behind the project? A team of writers consisting of Irma Correa, Susana López, Javier Holgado and Carlos Vila with Ignasi Rubio and Carlos Martín as script coordinators.

In the field of management, it will have Pablo Guerrero and Carlota Martínez-Pereda, and Montse García, Luis Santamaría and Pablo Guerrero as executive producers.

A very disturbing starting point in times of ‘The Pack’. (atresmedia)













Elena Rivera will make us suffer. (Atresmedia)











