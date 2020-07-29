The opening films of Movistar Plus for the summer: from ‘Little Women’ to ‘Cats’

Carson McCullers, Simone de Beauvoir and Patti Smith are some of the most famous admirers of Little women, the novel by Louisa May Alcott, an American writer who advocates abolitionism and suffrage, who achieved success at the hands of the main character in her story, the young modern and nonconformist Jo March, her alter ego.

Published in 1868, this groundbreaking ‘conduct guide for young ladies’ gained great popularity, but its importance gradually faded as it was considered a girls’ newsletter. However, for decades it has been a classic of universal literature, compulsory reading in schools in the United States.

Jo’s memories

Last Christmas, key dates for the March sisters, Greta Gerwig premiered a new adaptation of the novel, which narrates her transition from childhood to maturity and that you will be able to see on Movistar starting on Friday the 31st. Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth , they have several television versions – the best, the BBC, with Maya Hawke, from Stranger Things–, theatrical, an operatic and five cinematographic, including one from 1917, now disappeared.

The Californian actress who debuted as a director with Lady Bird, offers the most faithful version of the original despite breaking the linear structure; It begins at the end, with the author’s claims to the protagonist, to travel to the past through the memories of her childhood and youth.

The best version

Along with that of George Cukor, still somewhat lacking in silent films and also nominated for an Oscar for Film and Adapted Screenplay, Gerwig’s is the best version, giving more space to each of the protagonists, played by great actresses such as Saoirse Ronan , very close to Katharine Hepburn, the best Jo; Florence Pugh, overshadowing Elizabeth Taylor, who gave a certain sympathy to the selfish Amy, and Laura Dern, the one who most empowers the independence of her daughters, to the level that Susan Sarandon in 1994, the first with feminist overtones of the Third Wave and also clear allusions to the female vote and slavery, and in which the Spanish actress Trini Alvarado endowed the person in charge Meg with a warmth close to Marmee.

‘Birds of prey’

On August 28, the first solo movie by DC Comics supervillain Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) hits our screens. After separating from the Joker and emancipating herself, she decides to ally with three other superheroines to form Aves de Presa, a group that tries to save the life of a young woman, called Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), threatened by a criminal known.

‘Dream doctor’

Gerald’s Game director Mike Flanagan returns to the suspense genre on August 14 with the sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining (1980) adapting the novel Doctor Dream (2013) written by Stephen King. In it, Ewan McGregor gets into the skin of an adult, Danny Torrance, that 5-year-old boy who survived the events of the Overlook Hotel. The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson as the ruthless Rose the Chistera.

‘The officer and the spy’

Based on the Robert Harris novel and set in France in 1895, Roman Polanski’s latest film follows the story of Alfred Dreyfus (Louis Garrel), a French Jewish officer accused of spying for Germany. Georges Picquart (Jean Dujardin), in charge of the counterintelligence unit that discovered him, will then uncover a maze of corruption and false evidence used to convict him. The film focuses on the famous Dreyfus Case. Available August 2.

‘Charlie’s Angels’

Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) takes over the reins in this remake of the famous American fiction from the 70s, which arrives on August 7. In it, Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart), Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott) and Jane Kano (Ella Balinska), put themselves under the command of the always mysterious Charles Townsend when a young systems engineer denounces the development of dangerous technology.

‘Cats’

Tom Hooper directs his second musical film after Les Miserables (2012), with the adaptation of the famous Broadway musical based on the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber

in which a group of cats has to decide during one night which of them will ascend

Heaviside Layer and a new life. It opens on August 22 with Judi Dench and Taylor Swift in the cast.

‘We can only dance’

On August 10, the life of Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani), a young dancer from the Georgia National Dance Company, takes a turn with the arrival at school of the charismatic and carefree Irakli (Bachi Valishvili), who will become his oldest rival, and also in his greatest wish. In a conservative atmosphere and with everything against, Merab faces

the need to free himself and risk everything to know himself.

‘Underwater’

On August 29 we dived with Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel 11,000 meters below sea level, where a research facility is devastated after a tidal wave that also causes the appearance of strange marine predators.

‘The great lie’

Nicholas Searle’s bestselling adaptation brings together Ian McKellen as

Roy Courtnay, a professional swindler who can hardly believe his luck when he meets a millionaire widow, Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) online. Available August 15.

