Pol Granch, the new Elite actor, apologizes for Franco and Falangist messages

They say that everyone has a past and that of Pol Granch, one of the signings for the fourth season of Elite Netflix, is full of Franco, Falangist, macho and homophobic messages. As the law of popularity dictates, this past had to come to light now, at the moment when his career is going from strength to strength both as a singer and as an actor. This is why the 22-year-old boy has come out to explain and apologize for some tweets he posted when he was a teenager and still answered to the name of Pablo Grandjean.









“This message comes from an inner need to explain to me about tweets written by me in the past from a personal account and which have been made public in recent days. Those unfortunate claims were made 7 years ago from the account of an immature and inexperienced boy with which, at present, I do not identify at all, nor do I share a single one of those messages and the very serious background that they have, of which I was not aware at any time, ”he said in an extensive statement on his social networks. .







“Those unfortunate claims were made 7 years ago from the account of an immature and inexperienced boy





By the “background” he means all the dictatorial references in his tweets. An example? Write a multitude of messages together with one of your contacts on Twitter to sing Cara al Sol, the hymn of the Spanish Falange and of the Jons composed in 1936 by José Antonio Primo de Rivera. It must also refer to all Francoist proclamations of “Go Spain!” that he released so calmly from his profile.

“Age is not an excuse to justify hurting the feelings of another human being and for this reason today I want to apologize and show my regret to anyone I have hurt with the comments of an unconscious kid. Today I have grown and matured and my only objective is to continue learning, working to be able to share my music and face new professional challenges with the greatest humility and desire to do things the best I know how, ”he explains in his apologies.









Francoist and Falangist messages, moreover, are not the only ones. While Elite is characterized by its support for the homosexual community, being a series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, messages have also been uncovered where used “gay” as an insult and third-party message sharing where she referred to women as “sluts.”

Granch won the X Factor contest in Spain with Laura Pausini as a mentor in 2018. He is currently at his best in all areas. On the staff, he maintains a romantic relationship with Natalia Lacunza, OT2018 finalist, with whom he has released the single In Flames. In the musical, he is promoting his album I Have to Calm Down. And in the acting, he plans to premiere in Elite

with the fourth season.

The four new students: Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, Carla Díaz and Manu Ríos. (Netflix)













He is one of the four main signings to join the corridors of Las Encinas along with Carla Díaz, influencer Manu Ríos and Martina Cariddi. The irony is that, for the first promotional photographs, there are those who argue that he could play a homosexual character to animate the plots of Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper).











