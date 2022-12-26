Ozzy Osbourne will release his latest solo album Ordinary Man early next year

According to Ozzy, the Ordinary Man album is a gift from its highest power. “That is proof to me that you cannot give up,” Ozzy stressed about the brand-new album as quoted by billboard.com.

Ozzy’s latest album was recorded in Los Angeles, United States. In this album, other famous musicians will also be involved, such as producer Andrew Watt on guitar; Guns n ‘Roses bassist, Duff McKagan; and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Since releasing his 11th solo album entitled Scream in 2010, the 70-year-old singer has never made an album again. Ozzy in recent years has spent more time touring with his band, Black Sabbath. Besides, he was also busy playing several solo performances.

Not long ago, Ozzy had just recovered at home after suffering a severe neck injury, which made him have to postpone his solo tour. Last month, Ozzy once again postponed his tour in Europe. Ozzy initially also had plans to cancel his entire schedule this year, after recovering from surgery to heal the injuries he suffered when faced with a pneumonia attack.