Techmagnate gets featured on list of THE BEST APP MARKETING COMPANIES OF 2021 by Digital.com

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Techmagnate, a leading SEO and digital marketing agency in India, is featured on Digital.com’s list of the Best App Marketing Companies of 2020. Given the large number of app marketing agencies trying to get featured on this coveted list, it is a matter of great pride for Techmagnate to be featured.

Digital.com is a leading product rating website that is known for providing authentic, relevant, and up-to-date product ratings.

Techmagnate Founder and CEO, Sarvesh Bagla, says, “It’s wonderful to be recognised by a popular, trusted platform like Digital.com and to be featured on their list of the best app marketing companies of 2020. It is a testament to the effort we have put in to delivering exceptional results for our clients. Over the years, our mobile app marketing strategies have led to phenomenal outcomes for our clients. I would encourage you to view our Digital Report Card, where we have analysed our performance on multiple key metrics.”

The App Marketing Company has helped multiple clients across various industry niches like Banking & Finance, Payments, Travel & Hospitality, Gaming, News & Media, Entertainment and more. The company has bolstered the app store visibility and downloads for some of the most popular apps like My Airtel, Wynk Music, Wynk Games, Bajaj Finserv Experia, HCL Music and many more.

In September 2020, the digital agency also secured a spot in the list of Top 20 App Marketing Agencies Globally published by MobileAppDaily. And earlier in 2019 it was rated amongst Top 5 App Marketing Companies globally by Clutch.co. With this latest recognition from Digital.com, Techmagnate has established itself as one of best app marketing companies globally.

About Techmagnate

Techmagnate is a leading digital marketing and app marketing agency in India offering a full suite of digital marketing services including App Store Optimization, SEO, PPC Advertising, Video SEO & YouTube Marketing, Online Reputation Management, Content Marketing & Website Design & Development.

Over the years, Techmagnate’s 360-degree approach to digital marketing has allowed clients across the globe to meet and exceed their growth targets. The company has delivered fantastic results for top brands across industries like BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Automobile, Entertainment, Consumer Durables, eCommerce, and Home and Building.