Pavlok Founder, Net Worth, Latest Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

As we all know, overcoming bad habits is challenging, and many people make resolutions every year to eliminate them. Unfortunately, due to a lack of motivation within a few days, they end up performing the same habits, and the cycle continues.

Pavlok Wristband Product Details Company Name Pavlok Founder Maneesh Sethi Year 2013 Headquarters Location Greater Boston Area, East Coast, New England Product Electronic wristband Company Type Private Target Market Everyone Reality Shows Shark Tank (2015) Asked for Investement $500,000 for 3.14% equity Final Deal No Deal Business Status (2023) Active Official Website https://shop.pavlok.com/pages/pavlok-homepage Pavlok Instagram Username @pavlok Founder Instagram @maneesh Founder Net Worth $2 million (in 2023)

Now imagine you have a device that alerts you whenever you perform a bad habit. Sounds amazing! Pavlok is one such device that gives an electric shock to users when they perform harmful practices.

The product appeared on Shark Tank, and people were incredibly overwhelmed by the innovation. This article will give you all the necessary information about Pavlok’s net worth, rates, etc.

Pavlok Company: Brief Overview

Pavlok is an intelligent wristband developed by an Indian-origin entrepreneur, Maneesh Sethi. The company was founded in 2013 to track human behavior and help users to overcome bad habits.

This wearable electronic device uses negative reinforcement, gives users electric shocks, and prevents them from performing bad habits. The company deals with electronic devices and handles the B2C model.

Who Is The Founder of Pavlok Wristband?

Maneesh Sethi is the founder of the Pavlok wristband company. From an early age, he remained a curious kid. He always loves to read about entrepreneurship, web designing, and digital programming.

Sethi also published a book ‘Game Programming for Teens’ when he was 16. He studied computer science and technology at Standford University and later joined as the editor-in-chief of ‘Hack the System.’

After getting bored with his initial career path, Sethi started his own company and created the Pavlok device in 2013. The main objective behind the innovation is to help users to get rid of their harmful addictions.

How Does Pavlok Wristband Works?

Pavlok wristband uses electrical stimulation to help users in breaking their bad habits. Not only that, but the device is also known as the World’s best alarm clock, as the built-in system improves users’ sleep cycle. Here, you can set different wake-up times and receive electrical sensations.

Pavlok keeps records of your habits that you want to improve in your daily life, and when it receives negative human behavior, it will give you uncomfortable electric shocks.

These constant stimulations help you to avoid bad habits, and eventually, you will stop smoking or drinking. As you get used to the device, your brain will tell you to avoid such negative things and motivates you to build good habit.

Many people have reported that with the help of the Pavlok wristband, they successfully overcome their bad habits and can improve their daily routines. To enhance your sleep cycle’s quality, you must set the device accordingly. Pavlok uses SensorCore technology to identify your sleeping cycle.

Pavlok Appereance In Shark Tank

Maneesh Sethi, the founder of Pavlok company, pitched on Shark Tank in 2015 and asked for $500,000 at 3.14% of company stakes. Unfortunately, due to poor presentation, he could not crack the deal.

The flop performance is because Maneesh needed more presentation skills, and Sharks pointed out that his valuation is way too high. Moreover, Sharks were also skeptical about the sales of the company.

However, Kevin O’ Learly was interested in the company as he is familiar with aversion therapy. Kevin offered $500,000 in return for 3.14% equity as a loan for two years at an ROI (Return on Investment) of 7%. Again Sethi rejected the offer with arrogance.

Although Kevin’s offer was fair enough, Maneesh was not serious about the product or the deal. Sadly, he had to go home without receiving deals from the sharks.

Pavlok After Featuring In Shark Tank

Even after being rejected by the Shark Tank, Maneesh Sethi attracted millions of users through his memorable pitch. The Shark Tank controversy helped him in marketing. Many people visited Pavlok’s official website and purchased devices to build good habits.

It was not limited to only sales and profits, but Maneesh also received great responses from other investors. He raised $200,000 through IncWell and MassChallenge.

With the help of leading investments, the company developed more sustainable and digital products. Pavlok also built a chrome browser extension to increase productivity and user experience.

Pavlok Latest Update

Even after being rejected at the international Shark Tank show, the Pavlok survived in the competitive market with its innovations and customer supports. Last year (in 2022), Pavlok earned $370,000 as revenue, and according to some reports, it should make approximately $400,000 in 2023.

As of now, Pavlok is a profit-making company. With the help of new-age innovation and the long-term goal of helping individuals to overcome their bad habits, Pavlok has earned a lot of love and respect from the masses.

Recently, the company has added customized wristbands. It has also expanded the business by providing online coaching services to enhance users’ motivation and focus.

Pavlok Net Worth In 2023

Pavlok is a wearable electronic device designed to help users get rid of their bad habits and help to build good ones. After returning from the Shark Tank, the company received tremendous responses from the audience.

As of 2023, Pavlok holds a net worth of $2 million, and the company’s overall revenue is more than $11 million for the same year.

Pavlok Features

Here are the significant features of the Pavlok wristband.

Pavlok has a Long-lasting battery life of 6 to 10 days.

The device is water-resistant.

Users can Adjust electric snap intensity.

The device uses the concept of Habit loops to train our brains.

You can also set alarms and improve your sleep cycle according to circadian rhythms.

Pros and Cons of Pavlok Wristband

Below we have added the pros and cons of the Pavlok wristband. It will help you to make perfect buying decisions.

Pros of Pavlok Wristband

You can quit bad habits like smoking, nail-biting, oversleeping, and procrastination.

Devices help you to enhance productivity.

The in-built accelerometer tracks your steps, sleeping patterns, and physical activity.

This smartwatch can detect human behavior.

Cons of Pavlok Wristband

Device alarms required a manual reset.

Expensive

Major Competitors of Pavlok

Here is the list of major competitors of Pavlok company.

Roar for Goof

Modjoul

myMotiv

Behavioural Tech

Lirio LLC

Selfhelpworks

Final Verdict

Pavlok was developed to build good habits. The idea of electric stimulation is to help users to remain alert while performing bad habits. Hopefully, you have read this article to the end. Above mentioned details will help you to know about the device.

Pavlok was developed to build good habits. The idea of electric stimulation is to help users to remain alert while performing bad habits.