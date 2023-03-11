Instagram Message Swipe Reply Not Working How To Fix It

Having difficulty with your Instagram Message Swipe Reply feature? You’re not alone! Many users encounter this issue and don’t know how to fix it.

You may have noticed the Swipe Reply button not working on your machine, or when you try to start a new conversation with someone you already follow.

Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to help get things working correctly again. In this article, we’ll go over what the problem might be, and give you some suggestions on how to troubleshoot it.

If you’re having trouble with your Instagram Message Swipe Reply feature, just check out these tips and give them a try. With a bit of luck, they’ll help get things back up and running in no time!

Reasons Why Instagram Message Swipe Reply Not Working

If you have been using Instagram for a while, you might have experienced the issue where the Swipe Reply feature of Instagram messages is not working. There can be a few different reasons for this, so let’s take a look at some of the most common causes and explore how to fix them.

Check Your Internet Connection

It is important to make sure that your internet connection is stable and secure when using Instagram Message Swipe Reply.

If your connection is weak or drops out, it can cause issues with loading messages, images, stories, and other content. This could be one of the reasons why Instagram Message Swipe Reply is not working for you.

To fix this issue, start by checking that your internet connection is active:

Ensure that any Wi-Fi network you are connected to has a strong signal strength and remains active over a few minutes or more. Try refreshing or resetting the modem/router to which you are connected if possible If possible reconnect to a different Wi-Fi network that has a strong signal strength Check whether switching between cellular data and Wi-Fi helps in any way It’s also recommended that you check for any software updates on your device as this could help with Instagram Message Swipe Reply loading faster and more reliably.

Check Your Instagram App Version

When troubleshooting why the Instagram Message Swipe Reply is not working, one of the first steps you should take is to check your Instagram app version. If your Instagram app is outdated or not running the latest features, this could be causing the problem.

Upgrade your Instagram app to the latest available version from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Once updated, open up your conversations and swipe right on a message to access reply options and send a response.

If you are still experiencing problems with messages not opening, try restarting your device or signing out of and back into the Instagram app again.

It’s also a good idea to make sure that your mobile device is connected to an active internet connection such as Wi-Fi while using Instagram. A strong connection allows for better performance of applications such as this one.

Clear Cache and Data of Instagram App

Clearing the cache and data of your Instagram app can help resolve certain issues like the swipe-up reply not working. When you clear the cache, this deletes temporary data from your app.

Clearing data resets any customized settings within an app as well as removing any local account information from that app. Here is how to clear cache and data for Instagram:

Android:

Open “Settings” on your device and Tap on Applications or Apps. Choose “Instagram” from the list of apps. Tap the “Storage” option and Select the “Clear Cache” button. To Reset App Preferences, tap on the “Clear Data/Storage” option which will reset all preferences including Storie’s viewership, web profile linking, etc. Restart your Android device. It will free up storage space used by Instagram as well as make sure that no background processes are running to cause such problems.

iOS:

Go to “Settings” on your iOS device and Click on “General” Settings then tap “iPhone Storage.” Find Instagram in the list, Tap on it and select “Offload App” then confirm it with a single click by tapping offload again when asked to confirm it. Likely this process obtains 10MB-15MB memory if there are no unnecessary media taken onto your phone like videos or multiple photos which get loaded into RAM automatically by apps from time to time depending upon the usage pattern of a user. Make sure that you have sufficient RAM when using such apps especially Image Editing apps like PicsArt for example takes some additional RAM usage when compared to other Apps allowing user likes on social media sites.

If other apps open fine then you can rebuild Memory by deleting heavily used Apps like Snapchat, Twitter, Hangouts Google Drive depending upon which applications you use most often which have great availability instantly in form of free preloaded APKs these days even in Countries Like India where they started releasing Fast Internet connection with cheap 4G LTE Service plan prices Nowadays

Uninstall and Reinstall Instagram App

If you find that the Instagram message swipe reply is not working, uninstalling and then reinstalling the app on your smartphone can often be a quick fix.

Delete the application by long pressing on it and selecting ‘uninstall’ or by going to the settings menu and then uninstalling it through there.

After this, go back to your app store or Play Store to reinstall a new version of the application.

Once installed, open up the app and sign in using your same login credentials. Check to see if this has solved your issue; if not, there could be other reasons why Instagram message swipe reply isn’t functioning correctly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you encounter a problem while using the Instagram Message Swipe Reply feature, there are some potential solutions you can use to resolve it.

The first step is to make sure your version of the app is up to date, and if it is, then you can try force quitting and restarting the app or re-linking your accounts on both platforms.

If none of these steps resolve the issue, then contacting Instagram support may be necessary. We hope this article has helped get your message swipe reply service working normally again!