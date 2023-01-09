When you follow someone on Instagram, the posts they share are automatically visible to you. If you want to hide them from your feed, there’s a way to do it. Here’s what you need to know.

How to hide posts from someone on Instagram without blocking them is a question that has been asked before. There are many ways to do this, but the easiest way is to block them on Instagram.

Do you ever worry about your followers seeing your posts on Instagram? Well, fear no more! This article will show you how to hide your posts from specific followers without deleting them or hiding them completely. So whether you want to keep a post from going public or save it for a later date, we’ve got the perfect solution for you!

How to hide Instagram posts from a follower using the ‘hide from timeline’ feature

If you want to hide a post from one of your followers on Instagram, you can use the ‘hide from timeline’ feature. This feature allows you to hide a post from specific users and be visible to others.

To use this feature, go to the ‘Settings’ menu and select ‘Privacy.’ You can select the ‘Hide from timeline’ option for each post.

How to hide Instagram posts from a follower by blocking them

If you want to hide your Instagram posts from someone, the best way to do it is to block them. Once you block someone, they will no longer be able to see your posts or your profile.

To block someone on Instagram:

1) Go to their profile by tapping their username anywhere on the app.

2) Tap (ellipsis icon) in the top right-hand corner of their profile.

3) Tap Block > Block [username].

4) Tap Block again to confirm.

Once you’ve blocked someone, they won’t be able to find your profile, posts, or story on Instagram. They also won’t be able to contact you (including calls, DMs, and messages).

How to hide Instagram posts from a follower by using the ‘restrict’ feature

If you’re looking to hide your Instagram posts from someone specific, there’s now an easy way. The ‘restrict’ feature allows you to hide your posts from anyone you don’t want to see.

To use the ‘restrict’ feature, go to your profile and select the three dots in the top right-hand corner. From there, select ‘Restrict.’ You’ll then be given the option to ‘Restrict Account.’ Once you’ve done that, only people you approve will be able to see your posts.

So if you’re looking for a way to keep certain people from seeing your posts on Instagram, make sure to use the ‘restrict’ feature.

How to unhide Instagram posts from a follower

If you’ve hidden a post from your follower, they won’t be able to see it in their feed. However, if you want to unhide the post so that your follower can see it again, you can do so by following these steps:

1. Go to your profile and tap the three dots in the upper right corner.

2. Select “Posts You’ve Hidden.”

3. Tap “Unhide” next to the post you’d like to unhide.

4. Confirm that you want to unhide the post by tapping “Unhide.”

Once you’ve unhidden the post, it will appear in your follower’s feed again.

FAQs about hiding Instagram posts from followers

Q: Can I hide Instagram posts from specific people?

A: You can hide Instagram posts from specific people using the ‘hide from timeline’ feature. To do this, go to your profile and tap the three dots in the top right-hand corner. Then, select ‘Edit Profile’ and scroll down to ‘Timeline and Tagging.’

Here, you will see the option to ‘Hide From Timeline. Tap this and select the people you want to hide your post from.

Q: How can I hide an Instagram post without deleting it?

A: To hide an Instagram post without deleting it, use the aforementioned ‘hide from timeline’ feature. This will allow you to keep the post on your profile while hiding it from certain people.

Q: Will hiding an Instagram post delete it?

A: No, hiding an Instagram post will not delete it. The post will still be visible on your profile but hidden from the timelines of anyone you have selected to hide it from.

