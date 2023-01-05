How to fix locating server on Minecraft ps4

Minecraft is a game where players can build anything they want to create. The game offers an easy way for people to make their worlds and share them with others. You first need to know how to locate the server on your console to find servers.

If you’re playing Minecraft on a PC, there’s a good chance you’ll come across the “Locating Server” error message at some point. This usually happens when you try to join a multiplayer game or server, and it can be pretty frustrating.

Luckily, there are a few things you can try to fix this problem. In this article, we’ll show you how to fix the “Locating Server” error on Minecraft PC so you can get back to playing with your friends.

1. Check Your Internet Connection:

The first thing you should do if you’re getting the “Locating Server” error is to check your internet connection. Ensure that your computer is connected to the internet and that there are no issues with your network. If everything looks good on your end, move on to the next step.

2. Restart Your Router or Modem:

If your computer is connected to the internet but still getting the “Locating Server” error, try restarting your router or modem. This will often fix any temporary networking issues that could be causing problems with Minecraft’s multiplayer functionality.

Unplug your router or modem from its power source for 30 seconds, then plug it back in and wait for it to connect before trying to join a game or server again.

3. Update Your Graphics Drivers:

Another potential cause of the “Locating Server” error is outdated graphics drivers. If you’re unsure how up-to-date your drivers are, head to NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel’s website and download the latest drivers for your graphics card.

Once they’re installed, restart your computer and try joining a game or server again in Minecraft. 4Update Windows :

Another thing that can cause this problem is an outdated version of Windows. Microsoft releases regular updates for Windows 10, often including fixes for bugs and other issues. To check for updates, open up Settings (you can do this by pressing Windows key + I) and go to Update & Security > Windows Update.

Click Check For Updates, then install any available updates. Once they’ve been installed, restart your computer and see if the issue has been resolved. 5ReinstallMinecraft :

If none of the above solutions have worked, it might be time to reinstall Minecraft entirely. Before doing this, move your world files into another location so that they don’t get deleted during the reinstallation process(more on this later ).

To uninstallMinecrafton Windows 10, open up Settings(again by pressing windows key +I)and go toprograms>UninstallaProgram> selectMinecraftfromthe list of programs and clickUninstallatopofthe window…

