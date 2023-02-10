How to Find View Your Drafts on Instagram A Step By Step Guide

Setting Up Your Instagram Account

Setting up a new Instagram account is a simple task that anyone can do. It involves creating a username and password, setting up your profile, and adding a profile picture.

After that, it’s time to start exploring the platform and creating some awesome content! This guide will show you how to find and view your drafts on Instagram, so you can make sure everything looks perfect before it goes live.

Create an Instagram account

Creating an Instagram account is easy; all you need is access to the app and any valid email account or phone number. Follow these simple steps to get your Instagram account set up and ready for use.

First, download the free Instagram app on your Apple or Android device from their respective App Stores.

Next, open the Instagram app and tap “Sign Up”. At this point, you will be presented with two options for creating your account: signing up with an email address or signing up with a mobile number. Choose whichever option makes you feel more comfortable.

If you have chosen to sign up with an email address, enter the desired username and password of your choice, as well as the requested information such as full name and birthdate if applicable.

If you have chosen to sign up with a mobile number, a code will be sent via text message that will enable verification of your phone number. After entering either the required information or verification code – depending on which method was selected – you should be able to login into your newly created Instagram account.

Finally, congratulations! You are now ready to start exploring Instagram’s features by customizing your profile picture, and bio, adding posts/pictures/stories, etc., following users and businesses alike who interest you, and delegating who can see each post, story or profile picture change (publicly viewed vs discrete).

Set up your profile

Setting up your profile includes adding basic information about yourself to give your followers insight into who you are and what you do. It only takes a few minutes to get started, so here’s how to set up a profile on Instagram:

Tap the Profile icon in the bottom right corner of the app. Click on Edit Profile. Fill in your name, username, website, bio, and profile photo. Tap Done when you’re finished.

Your profile page is where other users can find out more information about you when they click on your profile picture. On this page, users can view the photos and videos that you have posted as well as follow you if they like what they see.

To customize your account further, add locations to your photos or tag people in them so that other users are more likely to stumble across them.

Connect your account to other social media platforms

Once you’ve signed up for Instagram and added your profile information, you’ll be ready to connect your account to other social media sites. Doing this will allow you to maximize exposure to your content and gain more followers.

Connecting Instagram with other social networks is fairly easy. Start by tapping on your profile icon in the lower right corner of the app’s home screen. On the “Edit Profile” page, scroll down until you reach the “Options” section.

This section gives you many options including connecting or disconnecting accounts that are associated with Facebook and Twitter or sharing posts with messaging apps such as Messenger, Whatsapp, and Telegram.

You can also add your phone number if you’d like to receive Instagram notifications via text messages – perfect for when you’re out of range of a Wi-Fi network!

The connections between these sites allow for quick sharing of content from one channel to another — frequently within a couple of taps — allowing users to quickly post photos onto multiple social channels in a fraction of the time it would take them manually post each picture separately across all channels they are connected with.

You can also choose which photos Instagram should automatically share on its paired sites by tapping “Sharing Options” on the “Edit Profile” page. Here, toggle off any photo types (including stories) that you don’t want to appear on paired profiles when posted to Instagram.

Additionally, this section lets users link their website URL directly in their bio so followers have direct access to their website from Instagram!

Finding Your Drafts

Sometimes, when you are creating an Instagram post, you may want to edit it and save it as a draft for later use. But, how do you find your drafts?

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to locate and view your drafts saved in the Instagram app. So let’s get started and find out how to access your drafts.

Access your profile page

Accessing your draft posts can be done quickly and easily from your profile page. To get started, open the Instagram app on your device and navigate to the profile page using the small figurehead icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Once on your profile page, click on the menu icon — three stacked lines — which is located in the top right-hand corner of the display.

A drop-down menu will appear, listing two options: Your Posts and Your Drafts. The location may differ depending on what type of device you are using (Android or iOS), but either way, you should be able to easily determine which option is for viewing your drafts.

Click that option and all of your drafts should appear in first chronological order from oldest to newest. Scroll through them and when you find the one you want to post, simply click “Share” or “Post”.

Go to the “Settings” option

When you are ready to go to your drafts, the first step is to go to the “Settings” menu on your Instagram account. From there, select the “Account” option. This will open up a list of options for managing your account. In this list, look for the “Drafts” option and select it.

This will bring up a page where all of your drafts will be stored in an easy-to-select format. At the top of the page, there will be an area featuring recently uploaded photo drafts and video drafts that you have not yet posted or included in your profile posts.

This offers a great way to keep track of your content ideas throughout the process without actually posting them right away.

You can also view any text draft posts you have created but are not yet posted on Instagram. To do this, click on “Text Posts” beneath the “Drafts” header at the top of the screen and it’ll reveal a list of all text ideas that you haven’t published yet.

At any time, you can easily view, edit or delete any draft post by tapping on it to view it in full size or make any changes before posting it live on Instagram.

Select “Drafts”

Selecting the “Drafts” option in the folder options will allow you to view and manage your saved emails, documents, tasks, and more. Drafts are incomplete emails, documents, or other items that you have saved while creating them but have not yet been sent or completed.

The drafts auto-save feature can be a great help if you need to close something quickly and want to know that it is preserved for future work. It is also a useful tool for keeping track of different versions of an email or document. To find Drafts:

1. Open your email application of choice or the associated program for the type of document you need to locate.

2. Select “File” from the taskbar menu

3. Scroll down to “Options”

4. Select “Drafts” from the left-hand pane

5. In the right pane, you will see all available draft items listed by file name and date created

6. To open an item, simply double-click on it

Viewing Your Drafts

Did you know that you can save and view drafts on Instagram? It’s a great way to check in on your posts before they are published.

With this handy guide, you’ll learn how to find and view your drafts on Instagram in no time. Let’s dive in and explore the steps to view your drafts on Instagram.

Scroll through the list of drafts

Scrolling through the list of drafts you have created or are collaborating on is an easy way to find what you’re looking for. To view all the drafts you have access to:

1. Log in to your account.

2. In the main navigation, click ‘Drafts’.

3. A list of draft documents that you’re collaborating on or that you own will appear in order with the most recent on top.

4. To view a draft, click its title in the list and it will open in a new window.

5. Use the arrows at the bottom of each section to quickly move between drafts without having to close out of them one by one, or use the right-facing arrow next to ‘Table of Contents near the top left to open up a shortcut menu for jumping quickly between drafts and projects in other areas of your account, such as comments and notes about each particular draft document and resources related to it.

Select the post you want to view

Once you’ve opened the post-draft editor, you can find the posts you’ve previously saved as drafts by scrolling through all of them or via the search bar at the top of your screen. To select a post to view, simply tap on it.

You’ll then be taken to your post preview where you can see how it will look and add any final details or answer any questions(like asking someone to tag their friends) before publishing.

You can also delete a post from this menu or save any changes or preferences that have been made since it was originally saved as a draft — all of these options are visible via the menu at the bottom of your screen.

Edit or delete the post

Once you’re happy with your draft, you can decide if you want to post it right away or save it for later. To make sure that it’s ready to post, be sure to check any filters or hashtags that you have used before saving and posting.

If your post isn’t quite ready, no worries! You can still edit or delete the post before publishing it. On your profile page click on the drafts folder icon in the upper right corner of the page.

You will see a list of all of your drafts with thumbnails of each one. To open a draft and continue working on it just click on its thumbnail – this will take you back to that same screen as when creating a post from scratch.

If you decide that you don’t want to keep the post, select the “Delete” button in the lower right-hand corner of this screen and confirm by selecting ‘Delete Post’. Confirm and select ‘OK’ for Instagram to delete your Drafted Post.

You can also use this page to filter through or search for any previous drafts – great for quickly finding old posts and ideas for follow-up posts! Just type a keyword into the search bar – such as “fashion” – and Instagram will show all posts containing that keyword from inside your Drafts folder.

Posting Your Drafts

Posting your drafts is a great way to quickly and easily share content with your followers without having to start from scratch. If you’re an Instagram user, you may be wondering how you can view the drafts you’ve created.

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to do and only takes a few steps. In this guide, we’ll cover the process of finding and viewing your drafts on Instagram, along with a few tips and tricks. Let’s get started!

Select the post you want to post

Once you’ve drafted a post, you will now need to select it to post it. To do so, log into your Instagram account through the mobile app or desktop website.

On the home page, click the camera icon on the top left and scroll down where you will find all of your drafts. Click on any of those that you want to work on or post.

Then, review your post and make any changes if needed before finally choosing to post it. You can also choose who to share the post with – by the public, close friends, followers, etc., add location and tag people as desired in that particular post before posting it out.

When all settings are set as per your specifications, hit the ‘share’ button located at the bottom, and you are ready for everyone else to see what you have posted!

Add a caption and any other necessary details

Once you’ve taken the perfect photo and edited it to perfection, it’s time to work on your Instagram caption and other details. Adding a caption is essential to get the maximum reach and engagement.

Captions are an opportunity to tell a story and configure how your followers will interpret the photo. You can share information regarding products, and services or just make people laugh. Captions turn ordinary posts into extraordinary ones.

Don’t forget to include relevant #hashtags, @mentions, emojis, gifs, polls, or questionnaires as these will help make your post stand out from the rest in busy Instagram feeds.

Use free social media tools such as All Hashtag to research current trends for getting the most out of captions using hashtags when posting on Instagram Stories and feed posts but only use those natural to your brand and don’t abuse them: too many in one post is considered spammy behavior including multiple @mentioning in one comment/caption.

It is also important to add a location tag when possible; this helps you engage more with other people around your current location although it isn’t necessary for every post Your posts can be made public or direct-messaged privately to whichever account you choose but remember that all content is ultimately posted publicly unless marked otherwise Keep it real:

Practice anti-branding techniques if applicable; this will give followers the impression that they’re checking something personal rather than just another corporate message (and keep their attention longer) Think like a human:

Avoid overuse of “brand speak” such as “we,” “us,” etc. The best images posted captivate viewers, not with corporate messages but genuine ideas shared in creative ways – don’t forget that audience connection and personality are key ingredients to success!

Click the “Share” button to post your draft

Once you have created and saved the post in your drafts folder, the next step is to post it to your Instagram page. Click on the “Share” button, located on the toolbar at the bottom of the screen.

Once you click this button, a pop-up will appear with several options. Choose where you would like to publish your post, such as “Facebook” or a different social network if desired. You can also select a different account you wish to publish your post on, such as another Instagram account or simply choose to save it onto your device if no immediate sharing is required.

Depending upon your selected sharing preferences and device settings, an option for ‘scheduling’ may also be available – allowing you to schedule when your Draft will be shared into one of these networks or onto a different platform such as an app or blog post at a later time.