How to Delete Saved Posts on Instagram Unsave All The Posts

Are you looking for an easy and effective way to delete saved posts on Instagram? Have you ever wanted to find a way to go back and unsafe all the posts that you have saved on Instagram?

This guide will help walk you through the process of deleting your Instagram posts, as well as provide some tips for keeping your Instagram feed neat and organized.

The first step is to find out which posts you want to delete. You can do this by going into your profile, tapping on ‘ Saved ’, and scrolling through all of your saved posts. Make sure that you are familiar with which ones you’d like to remove from your list.

Once you know exactly which posts need to be removed, it’s time to begin deleting them. On iOS devices, simply tap the three dots in the upper right-hand corner of each post selection and select the trashcan icon to remove them.

For Android users, long press each post until a checkmark appears beside it; once done selecting items, tap on the three dots in the upper right-hand corner and select the ‘Remove from Saved’ option which will discard them from your account permanently.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Unsave All Posts on Instagram

Open the Instagram app

Before you start deleting Saved posts on your Instagram, you need to open the app. To do this, locate the Instagram icon on your Android/iOS device’s home screen and tap on it. Once opened, swipe from left to right from the bottom of your screen to bring up the menu. From there, you’ll have direct access to all of your saved posts.

If you don’t want to delete all of your saved content but only certain posts, then tap on the magnifying glass icon at the bottom right corner of your screen and then type in the post that you’d like unsaved in the search bar at the top of your display. Tap and long hold on any post that appears in the result and selects Unsave when prompted.

To delete all Saved posts, tap on Profile at the bottom right corner of your Instagram Home Screen, select Saved Posts located just beneath Your Story highlight reel, and then Unsave All Posts when prompted. You are done!

Tap the profile icon

The first step to deleting your saved posts on Instagram is to tap the profile icon (the man- or woman-shaped silhouette) in the bottom right corner of the Instagram home page. This will take you to your profile page, where you can view all of the posts you’ve saved.

Once on the profile page, there are two ways to access your saved posts; one way is by tapping “Saved” from the list of options under your bio and profile picture.

The other way is by sliding down until you see a section labeled “Saved Posts.” Here, you’ll find all of the photos and videos that you have saved on Instagram.

To delete all of these posts at once, tap “Edit Profile” at the top right of this section and select “Unsave All Posts.”

This will prompt a pop-up confirmation window that allows you to confirm whether or not you want to delete all saved posts in one go. Select “Unsave All Posts” if this is what you wish to do and then wait for confirmation that your unsaved has been successful!

Tap Saved

Tap Saved: To begin the process, navigate to your profile page by tapping the profile button in the bottom right corner of the Instagram home page. Once on your profile page, tap the “Saved” button under your bio and photo grid.

Select Posts: On this screen, you will see all of your saved posts listed in reverse chronological order by when they were originally posted by another user or when you chose to save them yourself. To begin unsaving these posts, select any post from the list to open it up in full-screen mode.

Tap the three dots in the top-right corner

Removing saved posts from Instagram can be done in a few simple steps. To start, open the Instagram app and go to your profile page. Tap the “Saved” button at the top of your profile page to view all previously saved posts.

To delete a post, tap the three dots in the top-right corner of that post to bring up a pop-up menu. From there, select “Unsave Post” from the list of options and confirm your action. The post will be removed from your saved items list instantly. If you want to unsave all posts at once instead of deleting them manually, keep reading!

Once you’ve brought up the Saved tab on your Instagram profile, tap and hold on to one of the posts on your list. This should cause all other posts in that tab to be highlighted with a blue checkmark ticker beside it — indicating that they have been selected for removal — so release your finger after selecting only desired content for deletion.

Then, tap on an individual blue checkmark ticker attached to any highlighted post and it should cause an additional pop-up menu to appear at the bottom of your screen with further editing options including:

“Unsave Posts…” Select this option and confirm for it to remove all previously selected posts in one go without having to go through them one by one! And there you have it – how to unsave all posts at once from Instagram!

Tap Select All

To unsave, all posts on Instagram at once, open the “Saved” section within the app. From there, you’ll be able to scroll through a list of all posts that have been saved to your profile. Once everything is displayed, simply tap on the “Select All” button which is located in the top-right corner of your screen.

This will activate a checkmark in each of the boxes found beside the posts. Tap “Done” when all desired posts are selected, and then confirm by selecting “Unsave Post” from the bottom menu bar. And just like that, all undesired posts have been unsaved from your profile!

Tap Unsave

Benefits of Unsaving Posts

Instagram allows users to save posts they find interesting, without having to “Like” them. This can be a great way to create collections of post ideas, content that appeals to you, or just items that you might want to return to later.

Unsaving Instagram posts can help manage these collections and get rid of posts that are no longer relevant. Here are some of the benefits of unsaving Instagram posts:

Reduce Clutter: The “Saved” section on Instagram often accumulates clutter when users forget what they saved in the first place. Keeping it organized becomes increasingly difficult; however, deleting saved posts regularly will keep the section tidy and reduce mental clutter as well. Improve Browsing Experience: When scrolling through your ‘Saved’ section, it’s easy to get sidetracked by old or irrelevant post ideas or content. By deleting unnecessary items from your Saved section regularly, you can improve your browsing experience so that only useful things remain within it. Find Relevant Content Easily: Deleting saved Instagram posts will allow for more relevant content to be accessed quickly and efficiently. This eliminates the hassle of searching through an unorganized collection—and makes sure nothing is missed out!

These are just a few of the benefits associated with unsaving Instagram posts and keeping your Saved section organized and clutter-free—helping you make the most out of your browsing experience!

Conclusion

In conclusion, deleting saved posts on Instagram is not as simple as it seems. Fortunately, there are a few handy tools and methods that can help you quickly unsave all your posts at once.

If you’re looking for the quickest way to delete multiple saved posts, then you’ll want to use a third-party app or Instagram’s multiple post undo feature.

However, if your needs are a bit more specific or you’re just starting with Instagram and want something simpler, then manual deletion may be your best option.

No matter which approaches you choose, it’s important to keep in mind that deleted posts will not be completely removed from the site – they will still be visible on your main profile page as “Recently Deleted Posts”.

As such, make sure that when deleting posts from Instagram Unsave All The Posts, always review those recently deleted posts before finalizing any deletions.