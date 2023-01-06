How do I delete Reddit app history?:

Reddit is a social news and entertainment website where users can post links, comments, images, or videos. The content on Reddit is organized into user-created communities called “subreddits.”

You can use the app to browse these subreddits and search for specific topics. To delete your Reddit history, you’ll want to log in to your account and go to Settings > History > Delete my browsing history.

If you want to delete your Reddit app history, you can navigate to the settings menu and tap on History in the left-hand column. From there, tap on Clear History.

How to delete Reddit app history on iPhone

If you’re using Reddit on your iPhone, you may want to know how to delete your app history. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap Safari.

3. Scroll down and tap Clear History and Website Data.

4. Tap Clear History and Data again to confirm.

5. That’s it! Your Reddit app history will now be deleted from your iPhone.

How to delete Reddit app history on a PC

Assuming you’re using the Reddit app for Windows, open the app and click on the three dots in the top right corner. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.” In the settings menu, scroll down to find the “Clear Cache” option and click on it. This will clear your Reddit app history from your PC.

How to delete Reddit hidden history

If you regularly use Reddit, you know the site can be a bit of a black hole. You can spend hours browsing through different subreddits, upvoting and downvoting posts, and commenting on various threads, and before you know it, half the day is gone.

If you’re worried about spending all the time on Reddit (or if you want to start fresh), there’s an easy way to delete your Reddit history. Here’s how:

First, open up the Reddit app on your iPhone or iPad. Then, tap on the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen to access your settings. From there, scroll down and tap on “Privacy.”

On the Privacy page, there will be an option that says “Clear Browsing Data.” Tap on that, and then select “All Time” from the drop-down menu next to “Time Range.” This will ensure that all your browsing data is deleted, not just what happened in the past week or month.

Finally, make sure that both the “Browsing History” and “Cookies & Cache” options are selected, and then tap on “Clear Browsing Data.” Once that’s done, your Reddit histories will be wiped clean!

How to delete Reddit search history

If you’re someone who regularly uses Reddit, chances are that you’ve built up a pretty hefty search history. And while there’s nothing inherently wrong with that, there may be times when you want to delete your search history for privacy reasons.

Fortunately, it’s easy to do. Here’s how:

If you’re using Reddit on your computer, you’ll need to log into your account first. Then, click on the “Preferences” link at the top of the page. Next, scroll down to the “Privacy” section and find the “Clear Search History” button. Once you click that, all of your past searches will disappear.

If you’re using the Reddit app on your iPhone or iPad, open up the app and log into your account if necessary. Then, tap on the three lines in the upper-left corner of the screen to open up the menu.

From there, tap on “Settings.” Next, select “Privacy.” Finally, under “History,” tap on “Clear Search History.” That’s all there is to it!

How to delete Reddit browsing history

Whether you’re trying to clear your browsing history for privacy reasons or want to start fresh with a clean slate, there are a few different ways you can delete your Reddit history. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

On desktop:

1. Log in to your Reddit account and click on your username in the top-right corner of the screen.

2. Select ” User Settings ” in the dropdown menu.”

3. On the next page, under the “Privacy” tab, scroll down until you see the “Clear My History” section.

4. In the dropdown menu next to “Clear My History,” select how far back you want to clear your history (e.g., all time, past hour, past day). Then click on the blue “Clear History” button.

5. A pop-up window asking you to confirm that you want to clear your history; click on “Yes, I’m sure” to finalize the process.

Note: This will only delete your browsing history; it will not remove any posts or comments you’ve made on Reddit. If you want to delete those, see our next section below.

How to delete Reddit upvote history

If you’re looking to delete your Reddit upvote history, there are a few different ways to do it. One way is to use a tool like Nuke Reddit History, which automatically erases all of your upvotes (and downvotes) from your account.

Another way is to manually delete each upvote from your account history, which can be found by going to the “Edit Profile” page on Reddit. Finally, you can delete your entire Reddit account if you want to remove all traces of your activity on the site.

How to delete Reddit downvote history

If you spend a lot of time on Reddit, you may have noticed that your downvote history is publicly available for anyone to see. This can be frustrating if you want to keep your voting activity private. Fortunately, there is a way to delete your downvote history on Reddit. Here’s how:

1. Log in to your Reddit account and your preferences page.

2. Under the “Privacy” section, find the “Hide vote counts” option and select it.

3. Scroll down and click “Save Options.”

That’s all there is to it! Once you’ve followed these steps, your downvote history will no longer be visible to others.

How to delete Reddit comment history

If you’re looking to clean up your Reddit comment history, there are a few different ways you can do it. You can use the “edit” function on your comments to remove any unwanted content.

Alternatively, if you want to delete your entire comment history, you can use a third-party tool like Nuke Reddit History. Finally, if you’re using the Reddit mobile app, a built-in feature allows you to delete your comment history. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do each of these things:

1) Using the “edit” function:

To edit your Reddit comments, click on the pencil icon next to the comment in question. You can make changes to your comment or delete it entirely. Remember that once a comment is deleted, it cannot be recovered.

2) Using Nuke Reddit History:

Nuke Reddit History is a handy tool that allows you to mass-delete all your comments. Log in with your Reddit account and click “start nuking.” Please note that this process cannot be undone, so be sure that you want to delete everything before proceeding.

3) Deleting comments via the Reddit mobile app:

If you’re using the Reddit mobile app and want to delete one of your comments, tap on the comment and then select “delete.” You will be asked to confirm that you want to delete the comment before it is permanently removed from your history.

The “how to clear Reddit history android” question has often been asked. The answer is simple: you can delete your Reddit app history by going into the settings menu and selecting “History.”

