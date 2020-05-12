How Blockchain Technology Is Changing the Online Gambling Industry

Since the introduction of the first cryptocurrency in 2009, this latest fintech industry is growing rapidly. More and more business industries are using crypto as a payment method as it is considered to be one of the most secure digital payment options. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and now we could see several other service providers. The blockchain tech behind cryptocurrency is really secured and safe that most of the businesses are inclined to use this as a primary transfer option. Now the online gambling industry is also diverted to it.

Now there are numerous online casinos and sports betting platforms that accept cryptocurrency. You may not have thought about it, but blockchain technology has brought about several major changes in the gambling industry. But before we go further and discuss how blockchain brings changes in online gambling, let’s find out what it actually is.

What Is Blockchain Technology and How Does It Work?

One of the most popular definitions you’ll come across is likely to be a public ledger that is distributed and decentralized. Although such a definition could confuse you, understanding blockchain technology is much easier because it is simply a record-keeping technology.

Simply put, this is a chain of blocks, where the blocks represent the information that is stored while the chain plays the role of a database. Each individual block consists of information such as time, date, transfer amount, and the person who completed the payment.

The operation of the blockchain is quite simple because when new information is added to the block, it is appended to the chain. This happens when all four steps are completed. First and foremost, a transaction should be initiated. After that, it should be checked what is happening over a network of computers. Interestingly, this network can consist of thousands or even millions of computers. As soon as all details about your transaction have been determined, it will be verified.

Then your transaction is added to a block and has its “hash”. Each individual transaction is delivered with its own code, also known as a “hash”, which allows transactions to be distinguished from one another. So, now you know how secure transactions can be with this fintech and that is why most of gamblers wants this as a payment option at online sports betting and online casino platforms.

How Blockchain Technology Is Changing the Online Gambling Industry

The online gambling industry is certainly one of the areas where blockchain technology has developed quite aggressively, and its integration there has led to numerous refinements.

More Transparency

First and foremost, the introduction of blockchain technology in the casino and betting industry has increased transparency. As long as you have some experience in this area, it may have occurred to you that playing your favorite casino games online could be an inherently unfair pursuit. In fact, some virtual players go even further when they describe interactive casinos as black boxes for their money. The cases of such scams are widespread, which prevents many casino lovers from playing on the Internet. But with cryptocurrency and blockchain behind it, you can confidently place round robin bets or play your favorite casino games online for example.

Many online gamblers are hoping for blockchain technology as they expect the casino industry to become more transparent. This can be achieved by the system storing information about the bets, their results, and the assigned payouts. This gives players the opportunity to use a casino search algorithm to help them find out if the online gambling platforms have not been tampered with and whether they have been paid for as they should be.

Smaller Fees

Another benefit of blockchain technology to online gambling is that it charges very smaller fees on transaction and conversion. In addition, this innovative technology also enables cross-border transactions that players from certain areas such as the United States will undoubtedly appreciate. Thanks to this technology, virtual players are no longer forced to resort to shady payment solutions when they want to bet.

Players Can Remain Anonymous

One of the biggest changes that the introduction of the blockchain brought with it is that virtual players can now keep their anonymity when used online. Thanks to this technology, players do not have to go through lengthy verification procedures, which is a huge advantage. Apart from the fact that players do not have to reveal their personal or bank details when managing their funds, payments are better protected against fraudulent activities, which security-conscious players will appreciate.