Android Phone Wont Make Calls 13 Ways To Fix

Common Issues with Android Phone Calls

Android phone calls can lead to common issues. These can range from call drops to poor quality audio.

This can be very annoying for those who rely on their phones for communication. Fortunately, these issues can usually be fixed with simple solutions.

Call echoes, where users hear their own voice, is one issue. Call drops, with no apparent cause, is another.

Network connection problems can also cause trouble when making or receiving calls. Poor call quality, such as muffled or distorted audio, is also a common problem.

By being aware of these issues and keeping their device updated, users can help prevent them.

Additionally, they can try restarting the phone, checking network settings, or contacting their service provider.

Sometimes, these common issues with Android phone calls can be temporary and can be solved with the right steps.

Troubleshooting Steps to Fix Android Phone Call Issues

Troubleshoot Android phone call issues with 6 easy steps! Check network connection. Restart your phone. Update the operating system. Clear app cache. Disable call forwarding. Reset network settings.

Implement these steps to fix common technical glitches and connectivity problems. If issue persists, contact tech support or seek help from an authorized service center.

After-Fix Recommendations

After fixing an Android phone that won’t make calls, it’s important to prevent the problem from happening again. Here’s how:

Check for updates. Keep your Android software up to date. This often fixes calling issues. Review your network settings. Make sure your phone is connected to the right network. And check the signal strength. Reset your network settings if needed. Clear cache and data. Over time, cached data can cause conflicts. Clear the cache and data related to the phone app. Restart the phone. Sometimes, a simple restart solves many tech problems. Shut down your phone completely and turn it back on.

These steps can help prevent future calling problems on your Android phone. But if the issue persists, it’s best to contact tech support or visit an authorized service center.

Conclusion

Troubleshooting an Android phone that won’t make calls? No worries! There are several effective methods.

Firstly, make sure it’s not in Airplane or Do Not Disturb mode. Next, check & adjust network settings. Ensure it’s connected to a mobile network and not in a weak signal area. Restart the phone, remove & reinsert the SIM card, and update the software. Also, check for any blocked or blacklisted numbers. Disable any third-party apps that may be stopping the phone from making calls. As a last resort, do a factory reset.

Following these steps should help fix an Android phone unable to make calls.

