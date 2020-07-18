Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal excludes the city of his teacher Guardiola from the Cup final

Mikel Arteta surpassed the teacher. The outstanding student beat Pep Guardiola and the Arsenal defeated Manchester City (2-0) to return to a final of the FA Cup – the England Cup – three years later. Two goals from Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Wembley they knocked down the current champion of the competition in a match in which Manchester City suffered from a punch up.

Arteta’s men went ahead, held the scoreboard and finished off the counter, offensively and tactically beating a City whose vision blurred when the Argentine Emiliano Martínez approached the goal of a very sure goal.









And that anyone who saw the first ten minutes would have seen a thrashing of a City that came out to demonstrate their skills as a champion. He ate Arsenal in ten devastating minutes in which the ‘Gunners’ did not even reach 10% possession. It was a complete crush on City, completely shutting Arsenal in their area.

Mikel Arteta won the game over one of his teachers, Pep Guardiola (JUSTIN TALLIS / Reuters)



But Arsenal was comfortable with that scenario, it was practically what Arteta had drawn in his head. As soon as the City lost track or slowed down, it would pay for it. So it was. Not the first, but yes the second.

David Luiz picked up a loose ball in the middle and left, with a filtered pass, only Aubameyang against Ederson. The African was filled with ball and only found a strong shot to the doll, with which the Brazilian had no problems.

It was a serious warning, but City did not learn from the mistake. This time it was a lateral center. Nicolás Pepé settled for his left foot, put a cross that was closing and the weak defense of the City did not prevent Auba from entering only at the far post. Foreshortened, he sent the ball into the net crossing it against Ederson. The leather touched the stick and fell asleep on the net.









While Juanma Lillo discussed instructions with Guardiola on the bench, Arsenal skimmed the second in a Mustafi header that brought out the best in Ederson. City had to wait for the second half to return to having opportunities against the well-armed defense of Arsenal, which already endured Liverpool during the week.

Tierney and Xhaka celebrate Arsenal’s qualification for the final (MATTHEW CHILDS / Reuters)



Raheem Sterling was able to level, but his shot from inside the box, passed by De Bruyne, went out. Later, Riyad Mahrez had it. This time the Algerian made it perfect. He went inside the area, and took a shot with the left foot that looked like a goal, until Emiliano Martínez’s saving mitt avoided him.

City went for the goal and after a corner received the thrust. Aubameyang on the run stood in front of Ederson and beat him with a shot below the Brazilian’s legs. 2-0 and Arsenal headed for their first FA Cup final in three years.









City loses the opportunity to revalidate its title and leaves Arsenal the possibility of winning its fourteenth FA Cup, which would distance it as the club with the most wound in this competition.





Datasheet

Arsenal, 2 – Manchester City, 0

Arsenal: Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Tierney, Luiz, Mustafi, Bellerín; Ceballos (Kolasinac, m.88), Xhaka; Pepé (Willock, m.72), Lacazette (Torreira, m.79) and Aubameyang.

Manchester City: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, García, Walker; De Bruyne, D. Silva (Fernandinho, m.88), Gündogan (Rodri, m.66); Sterling, Mahrez (Foden, m.66), Jesús.

Goals: 1-0. Aubameyang, m.19 y 2-0. Aubameyang, m.71.

Referee: Jonathan Moss.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the first semifinal of the FA Cup played at Wembley Stadium in London behind closed doors.







