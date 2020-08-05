Gattuso, the scream of Naples

Duisburg. Year 2006.

Casa Azzurri, the operations center of the Italian team in the World Cup in Germany. There are two days left for the transalpine team to play the final against Zidane’s France. Gennaro appears on the scene Rino Gattuso. The migrant. The effortful. The Lumberjack. A boy from the village. Not very high. Not very spiky. Unlike. A four by four. A physical tanqueta and a man of ingenious phrases, a winking point, imbued with the Calabrian dialect.

“When I pass Zidane’s side I will cross myself. It is impossible to stop her. ” Then he was pointed out as the man who had to cancel the French genius and was the winner of that challenge.









Today he is engaged in deactivating Barça as coach of Naples

. Fourteen years later, Rino takes another sentence out of his sleeve. “Stop Messi? In dreams or on the Playstation selecting the Gattuso of 15 or 20 kilos less who played for Milan ”. In that Milan of Ancelotti, his soccer father and the one he took over at the head of the Neapolitan bench in December. That Lombard team in which he played 468 games and in which he won almost everything, including two Champions.





The combination

The Calabrian coach asks his footballers to play as he did not but with his pride

From Ancelotti he learned a lot, even if he didn’t let the man mark. He only did it once, becoming the shadow of Valerón in a match against the glorious Deportivo of the time.

As a coach, Gattuso says he asks his footballers the opposite of what he did as a player. He wants them to attack, to be protagonists, to dominate the game. But something has not changed in Rino. His passion. Your pride. Ingredients that combine very well in that Naples attached to the earth and that celebrated in style, despite the pandemic, the Cup title of the month of June with which Gattuso inaugurated his record as coach.









As a player he screamed left and right, whether it be the artist Pirlo in his club or the illustrious Materazzi in the National. It came from within. He kept gesturing and communicating. Gattuso was and is untamed, unrepentant and selfless without hair on his tongue. “If we continue like this, with this attitude and with this game, the only thing I can assure you is that we will not tickle Barça in the Champions League,” he bellowed on July 23 after a defeat by Napoli against Parma.





With future vision

This Wednesday two years ago that Gattuso described

Riqui Puig’s football “poetry”

Her father drank the winds for a delicatessen player like Gianni Rivera. Instead, the first poster of the son was Salvatore Bagni, one of the porters who protected Maradona in Naples. Pelusa gave him his ears in the summer of 2006 when he said that Italy had to put a monument to Gattuso. Which does not mean that the technician knows how to appreciate touch football. “It is wonderful to see players like Riqui Puig, who still have a child’s face. It’s like poetry, ”he said just two years ago today after a friendly between the Milan he directed and Barcelona.









From humble origins, Gattuso had to emigrate to Scotland as a young man when the Glasgow Rangers came looking for him because the offer was good and he needed the money for his family. That experience enriched him and there he met his partner. He hung up his boots as coach-player of Sion although he would have loved to do it at Boca Juniors. If he did not go to the Bombonera it was because he was stopped at home.

In the field it took a few years to find his place, until he landed at Milan. As a technician the same thing is happening to him. At the moment he has been stumbling for eight seasons. From Switzerland he went to Palermo, from Serie B, and lasted five games. He then tried at the OFI in Greek Crete but soon resigned. His first success came at Pisa, where he went up to Serie B, although it did not go well from there either.





The soccer father

The former Milan soccer player learned a good part of his script from Ancelotti











It was time, in 2017, to return to Milan, to direct the subsidiary. The instability of the club gave them a chance to take the reins of the first team within a few months. A season and a half later and, without pain or glory, he left the Lombard house and went into unemployment. Until Napoli tumultuously dismissed Ancelotti and turned to Gattuso by surprise.

The victory against Juventus in the Cup final came days after the death of his sister. “I think there is a God of soccer,” said the coach, excited. His football has always been on the surface.







