You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

You Don’t Know Me is a British four-part tv series. It has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

You Don’t Know Me is full of crime and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2:

The series You Don’t Know Me follows the story of a young man who stands accused of murder. The evidence is overwhelming, but later, at his trial, this man tells an extraordinary story.

You Don’t Know Me was written by Tom Edge and Imran Mahmood. It was directed by Sarmad Masud. The series You Don’t Know Me is based on the 2017 crime novel titled You Don’t Know Me by Imran Mahmood. It stars Samuel Adewunmi.

The series You Don’t Know Me was executively produced by Ruth Kenley-Letts, Neil Blair, Jenny Van Der Lande, Kate Crowe, and Lucy Richer.

The series You Don’t Know Me was produced by Jules Hussey and Rienkje Attoh. It was shot in England. It was made under Snowed-In Productions.

The series You Don’t Know Me has arrived on BBC One. Let’s see whether the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me is confirmed or not.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 is not confirmed yet. We expect that the series You Don’t Know Me will soon be renewed for the second season.

There is a good chance of the announcement of the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me. It seems that BBC One will soon announce the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of You Don’t Know Me Season 2 below.

Samuel Adewunmi as Hero Badria Timimi as Prosecution Barrister Yetunde Oduwole as Abebi Bukky Bakray as Bless Sophie Wilde as Kyra Roger Jean Nsengiyumva as Jamil Issa Michael Gould as Judge Duayne Boachie as Binks Natasha Bain as Jamil’s Mother Habeeb Ipaye as Shilo Winnie Wong as Jury Nicholas Khan as Showroom Sam Tuwaine Barrett as Curt David Isiguzo as Guilty Josef Altin as Pimp Michael Balogun as Face Nicholas Karimi as Giorgio Heider Ali as Rashwan Dan Li as Court Cell Warden Sam Lawton as Car Customer Jayne Welman as Female Witness Perry Moore as Arresting Officer Rasaq Kukoyi as Pitz Natalie Gavin as Angel Saskia Chana as Sara

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series You Don’t Know Me.

You Don’t Know Me Season 1 Review:

You Don’t Know Me Season 1 got great reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series, You Don’t Know Me, we have seen that on trial for murder, a defendant sacks his barrister as well as tells his own story.

After that, Hero tries to rescue Kyra from the Glockz but later, triggers a turf war at the time when he attempts to protect her.

Later, Hero’s friend named Curt attempts to protect Hero and also tries to force Jamil to run, as well as to keep Kyra, Hero, and himself safe from the gangs, after that, Curt concocts a plan and that goes very wrong.

After that, the jury reaches their verdict. Let’s see what happens next. It seems that the plot of the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me will start where it is left in the first season of the series You Don’t Know Me.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of You Don’t Know Me Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the announcement of the second season.

First look image released for BBC drama adaptation, You Don’t Know Me – Media Centre https://t.co/wzKaMqfLVp — Imran Mahmood (@imranmahmood777) July 1, 2021

We can expect the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will be released on BBC One like the first season of the series You Don’t Know Me.

The first season of the series You Don’t Know Me was aired from 5th December 2021 to 13th December 2021 on BBC One.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me.

You Don’t Know Me Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of You Don’t Know Me Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon arrive after the confirmation of the second season.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series You Don’t Know Me. It was released on 16th November 2021 by BBC Trailers. Watch it below.

Where to Watch You Don’t Know Me Season 2?

The series You Don’t Know Me has arrived on BBC One. We expect that the second season of the series You Don’t Know Me will also be released on BBC One. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Is You Don’t Know Me A True Story?

The series You Don’t Know Me is not based on an individual true story as well as Hero’s case is fictional. It is a four-part tv series. The series You Don’t Know Me is based on the 2017 crime novel titled You Don’t Know Me by Imran Mahmood.

Is You Don’t Know Me On Netflix?

The series You Don’t Know Me will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix. The series You Don’t Know Me will have an international release on Netflix soon. Let’s see what happens next.

