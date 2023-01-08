Where to watch Five Bedrooms Season 4 Release Date

Are Five Bedrooms binge-worthy? Is Season 4 around the corner?

Don’t we all love a little bit of spice in our food? Drama, comedy, and romance are the spice to burst our taste buds for a series that is binge-worthy. Five bedrooms are one of them.

During its three seasons, the show built a huge fan following. Although there is no official date announced, the audience will be excited to know that five bedrooms have been signed for renewal. Yes, no bluff! You heard it right.

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Release date

Written by Michael Lucas, Christine Bartlett, Mithila Gupta, and Xavier Coy and Directed by Peter Templeman, Fadia Abboud, Shirley Barrett, Corrie Chen, and Fiona Banks, this series portrays the life story of five people, each at different stages of their life. Surprisingly, they meet in marriage and discuss their different problems.

The solution to their problems ends up being five of them buying a house with five bedrooms to stay in. it will be exciting to know if their solution works out.

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Plot

The 3rd season ends where the audience encounters Heather in a changed character. An attempt to change Ainsley’s scene on dating. Ben was seen trying to best mate on the wedding scene. In the later course, other actions will unfold. So, there is a possibility of continuation of the storyline in 4season if it is released.

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Characters

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Cast members

Till the 2nd season, the show has the following prominent cast members-

Kat Stewart as Liz Wendell

Stephen Peacocke as Ben Chigwell

Doris Younane as Heather Doyle

Katie Robertson as Ainsley Elling

Roy Joseph as Harpreet “Harry” Sethi

Hugh Sheridan as Lachlan Best

Johnny Carr as Kevin “Simmo” Fitzsimons

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Number of episodes

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Running time

Release date

Five Bedrooms Season 4 Streaming platform

Like its previous seasons, five bedrooms season4 is likely to be streamed on Peacock, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime video.

Will this be the final Five Bedrooms Season 4?

Summary

Wrapping up

If you are a binge watcher, the news has got your excitement level increased. Although there is no release of an official date, we can expect it soon.

Also, let us know which other shows heighten your binge-watch excitement levels.