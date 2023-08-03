Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

The cruel, discriminated society wronged Callum and Sephy at the end of the last season of Noughts + Crosses, where Callum was executed for the crime he did not commit but instead attempted to prevent.

The season’s climax is rather heartbreaking as Sephy watches the love of her life being hanged and elicits the brutality of the biased society.

Was this tragic ending of the Noughts and Crosses the end? Or is there a requirement for a third season? Yes! This jarring end needs a soothing third season. But here’s the update and everything you need to know about Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Release Date:

Noughts + Crosses is a series adaptation of the novel with a similar name, Noughts + Crosses, written by Malorie Blackman. This is an alternative British historical period drama where instead of whites, referred to as “Noughts,” blacks, referred to as “Crosses,” ruled the country.

This drama’s first and second season was streamed on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, starring Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza. The first season aired on March 5, 2020, and the second season was released on April 26, 2022.

Noughts + Crosses Series Storyline Overview:

These first two seasons dealt with the rebellion against a biased, distrustful and powerful country and the light of the fire of passion building between Sephy and Callum, putting them in grave danger.

The setting is dystopian London where Sephy is an elite black woman and belongs to “Crosses” and Callum belongs to the white lower class of “Noughts”.

In the second season of Noughts + Crosses, hiding from the royal black family, the couple, Sephy and Callum, meet a gruesome ending. The whole season they struggled with the run after Sephy left her family, declaring that she was pregnant with a white man’s child

The discriminated society left Sephy and Callum with no choice but to get away. But the cursed fate of these lovers ended with the latter getting caught and condemned for the assassination attempt on Kamal Hadley, Sephy’s father, and prime minister.

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Expected Plot:

There are various ways to interpret the possibility of a new season. Is the story going to be about Callum and Sephy? Or is there a chance of introducing a new couple? The speculations are endless.

The final episode of Noughts + Crosses is on tonight on BBC1 at 10.40pm and tomorrow on BBC3 at 9pm. Bring a tissue! 😊 pic.twitter.com/Dh8djcAFSG — Auntie Malorie is away. Mostly. (@malorieblackman) May 17, 2022

The conclusion of Sephy and Callum was certainly tragic, but there is a likelihood of a third season as the drama is based on a series of novels with many books. That surely points out that there might be a new season with the involvement and conclusion of the Noughts and Crosses present in the series.

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Cast Members:

Following is the expected list of cast members of Noughts + Crosses Series Season 3.

Masali Baduza as Persephone “Sephy” Hadley

Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor

Paterson Joseph as Home Secretary Kamal Hadley

Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor

Jonathan Ajayi as Lieutenant Lekan Baako

Rakie Ayola as Prime Minister Opal Folami

Shaun Dingwall as Jack Dorn

Josh Dylan as Jude McGregor

Kiké Brimah as Minerva Hadley

Judi Love as Chidi

Robert Hands as Clem

Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley

Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor

Ore Oduba as Obiora Akintola

Jodie Tyack as Elaine Sawyer Michael Dapaah as Mensah

Jasmine Jobson as Cara

Nathaniel Ramabulana as Sergeant Major Bolade Oluade

Nicholas Beveney as Police Deputy Commissioner Folu Abiola

Luke Bailey as Yaro Baloyi-Hadley

Stormzy as Kolawale

Jack Bandeira as Carl

Eunice Olumide as Omotola Aguda

Kagiso Rathebe as Chidike Akindele

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Latest Udpates (2023):

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 is one of the alternative historical drama series, with 6.3 out of 10 IMDb ratings, and was released on the BBC’s official streaming platform.

Now, by the name itself, we can predict that it is all about an Alternative history-based plot, in which we show how the black, that is, Cross people spread their rule against the white people, Noughts.

This series has earned good responses from its fans in the last two seasons. Season two of the Noughts + Crosses Series was released on the 26th of April, 2022, including the four episodes in it. And now, after season 2, everyone is excited to watch another season.

But it is almost a year of season 2, and the makers have yet to share the other latest updates about the happening of season 3. Hence, we all have to wait a few more months to know whether there will be a season 3 of the Noughts + Crosses series.

Where to watch Noughts + Crosses Season 3?

All seasons of Noughts + Crosses were released officially on BBC and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer.

Do follow through with our article, and we will keep you updated on further news about the release of “Noughts + Crosses”. Stay tuned and unbiased, unlike the Noughts and Crosses in the series.

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Trailer:

Sadly, guys, we all know that at the present moment, we aren’t have any updates about the Noughts + Crosses Season 3. Therefore, we do not have any teaser or trailer updates.

So, until any season 3s announcement, you can watch the trailer of Noughts + Crosses Season 2, which is already linked above.