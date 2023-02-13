WeCrashed Episode 8 [Season Finale] Recap

The series continues with Adam Neumann, a huge multinational private company CEO, fixating on some substandard investment plans. These things, from foldable heel fashion accessories to infant apparel, are mocked.

Miguel McKelvey, whom he meets in a degree session, provides him a space to work where he can focus.

WeCrashed Season Finale Episode 8

Following that, the two came up with the notion of renting the little property pieces of pricey New York commercial properties to a new role within the corporation. Adam meets Rebekah around this period, and the two raise a family.

Furthermore, he utilizes her folks’ hundred thousand weddings present to open the first WeWork facility.

Therefore, a decade later, the firm’s ambitions to go private, Adam’s excesses as CEO, reached a climax in 2019. The Wall Street Journal discovers a hole in Adam’s S-1 certification and releases a nasty article on his shenanigans.

WeCrashed Episode 8 ending explained

The board members meet and decide to fire the founder, only to discover that Adam has overall corporate policies voting power.

Adam is under rising stress as WeWork employees are increasingly concerned about the underlying capital and jobs. He begins to look for his own house and, following a disagreement with his temporary PR staff, decides to try to heal bridges with his most ardent supporters.

Benchmark Capital’s Bruce, JPMorgan’s Jamie, and Softbank’s Masayoshi (Masa) all decline Adam’s offer. Adam eventually resigned as CEO, and he had no outside option.

Does Adam Get Masa’s Buyout Package in the WeCrashed Finale?

However, the narrative does not end there since WeWork’s new Chairman, Cameron Lautner, quickly discovers that only if Masa provides a large inflow of capital would the company go bankrupt in far less than two months.

Masa and Adam are already at odds, with both the earlier wishing to purchase the latter’s majority position in the business before investing further cash in it. Eventually, a huge multinational acquisition agreement is made.

M Adam and Rebekah travel to Israel with their “retirement pension.” He amuses her by disclosing that he has purchased the operating systems for their professional trainer, WeGrow.asa then phones Adam and pledges to do whatever he can to keep them from collecting the buyout money.

At the conclusion of ‘WeCrashed,’ Rebekah and Adam are scared and mourning terrified that they will not get their massive reward. Unlike many of the annotations in the final moment, the actual Adam Neumann later sued SoftBank.