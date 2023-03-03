Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, Trailer Release, Cast Members, Storyline, and More

Amazing news for all the Virgin River fans – finally they are getting the Virgin River Season 5 release! Recently, after seeing Martin Henderson’s latest Instagram post, fans have gone crazy. Everyone is now eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of Virgin River. The series has got 7.4 IMDb ratings and is very popular amongst fans.

WARNING: Virgin River Spoilers Follow.

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date

From the latest news and speculations through many social media platforms, we have come to know that the Virgin River Season 5 is now in the post-production stages. Hence, it will take just a few more weeks. After that, the series will be ready to be released. Fans are expecting a Summer release for Virgin River Season 5.

How are we feeling about this new Cover Photo? 😊 pic.twitter.com/flRN6z6hHy — Virgin River (@virginriverpics) June 11, 2021

Soon, we will get the latest updates from the makers of the series regarding the Virgin River Season 5 release date confirmation. Along with that, we will also get detailed info regarding episode titles and more. Keep in touch with us to get all the latest details related to the upcoming Virgin River season.

Virgin River Season 5 Cast Members

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe – Mel

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Colin Lawrence as John Middleton – Preacher

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins – Doc

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

Chase Petriw as Christopher Lassiter

Steve Bacic as Wes and Vince

Chad Rook as Spencer

Lynda Boyd as Lilly

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Ian Tracey as Jimmy

David Cubitt as Calvin

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Patrick Sabongui as Todd Masry

Lucia Walters as Julia

Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson

Barbara Pollard as Melissa Montgomery

Virgin River Season 5 Leading Cast Members

Alexandra Brackenridge playing Melinda Monroe a.k.a Mel

She plays one of the leading roles in the series Virgin River. She is a nurse practitioner who just moved to Virgin River after leaving Los Angeles to have a fresh start. With this series getting much-deserved popularity in recent seasons, Alexandra has also received much praise for her skills. She has appeared in many movies and television series.

She started her career with supporting roles in Big Fat Liar, She’s The Man, Dirt, The Ex List, etc. Her major role started with American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, This is Us, and more. From Virgin River, she got the lead role and has done it quite well. Her films include Vampire Clan, Rings, Slasher Flick, Wishcraft, Darkest Hour, Dark, Zipper, Broken Vows, Ticket Out, and many more.

Martin Henderson playing Jack Sheridan

He is also one of the leading roles. He plays Jack Sheridan a former US Marine who now owns a bar but is suffering from PTSD. Grey’s Anatomy fans might know him as Dr. Nathan Riggs. His other popular roles include the movie The Ring where he played Noah Clay and Stuart Neilson in Shortland Street, another popular soap opera.

Martin has done many series as well as films throughout his career. His television series include Strangers, Echo Point, Home and Away, Rake, The Red Road, Secret and Lies, Grey’s Anatomy, My Life Is Murder, The Gloaming, and more. He has been working in films since 1999 and has done so many of those too.

Jenny Cooper Playing Joey Barnes

She happens to be Mel’s older sister, living in LA. She was also a part of the 2015 mystery drama Open Heart where she played the Trauma Surgeon’s role. Her films include Baby Blues, Shovel Buddies, Bambina, Unconditionally, and Godsend.

Jenny has played a variety of roles in lots of television series. Some of the noticeable roles include Fast Track, When Innocence is Lost, The Outer Limits, Foreign Objects, Monk, The One, Mutant X, Soul Food, Doc, Close to Home, Ghost Whisperer, CSI: Miami, Last Resort, Rizzoli and Isles and more.

Virgin River Season 5 New Cast Members

With the upcoming season of Virgin River, we will get to see some new faces. Additional cast members for the 5th season of Virgin River will be Elise Gatien from Supernatural, Paolo Maiolo also from Supernatural, and Susan Hogan whom fans might have seen in Legends of Tomorrow.

Elise Gatien

She is a Canadian actress whom fans might already know from Supernatural – a popular series. She has also appeared in two episodes of Smallville as Mia Dearden. Her other major roles include Eureka, The Guard, Bionic Woman, In the Land of Women, and many more.

Paolo Maiolo

He has worked in many series as well as films. Fans might know him from his role in The Good Doctor and The Twilight Zone. He has also done a character in Nancy Drew, which is also popular. He is going to be playing a new role in Virgin River Season 5.

Susan Hogan

Being an experienced film, stage, and television actress – Susan will definitely be an excellent choice to be added to the fifth season. She has worked in many films and done various versatile roles in her career. Let’s see what kind of role she is going to get in the Virgin River Season 5.

Are you ready for Season 4 AND 5 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Dol1KoBUKK — Virgin River (@virginriverpics) September 20, 2021

Virgin River Storyline

The story of the series revolves around Melinda – Mel who used to live in LA but she recently moved to a small town called Virgin River. She is a midwife and is working as a nurse practitioner. She thought leaving a big city and moving to a small town will be easy and a fresh new start. But little did she know. It was not as easy as she had thought.

She moved to a strange town thinking that she will be leaving her memories behind and will start a new life with a new place and new people. But all that is not that easy, right? Still, she tries and does her best in this town called “Virgin River.”

Virgin River Season 5 Makers Team

The series Virgin River is based on novels of the same name and they are by Robyn Carr. Virgin River is developed by Sue Tenney. This romantic drama with such interesting developments of characters has become a fan favorite over the years. Sally Dixon and Ian Hay are the producers of the series.

Executive producers include Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, Jocelyn Freid, Christopher E. Perry, Robyn Carr, Amy Palmer Robbertson, and more. The series editors include Nicole Ratcliffe, Daria Ellerman, Kirk Hay, Adina Moore, and Lara Mazur.

Virgin River Season 5 Trailer Release

Even though the series is expected to be released soon within a few weeks, the makers have not yet released any trailers. Fans are looking to get some insight from the trailer, but there is none, not yet. Soon, the makers will be releasing a teaser followed by a Virgin River Season 5 Trailer. Then we can get to know more about the plot for the upcoming season of Virgin River.

As soon as we get our hands on the latest Virgin River Season 5 Trailer, we will be sharing the latest updates with you. Get all the details and updates regarding upcoming season news from us, stay tuned!