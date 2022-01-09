The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 – What to Expect

The Righteous Gemstones is an American television series. It is full of black comedy, crime, and drama. The Righteous Gemstones has received a positive response from the audience.

It has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2:

The series The Righteous Gemstones follows a world-famous televangelist family along with a long tradition of greed, deviance, and charitable work.

The series The Righteous Gemstones was created by Danny McBride. It stars John Goodman, Adam Devine, Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Gregalan Williams, Tim Baltz, and Dermot Mulroney.

The first season of the series The Righteous Gemstones contains nine episodes titled The Righteous Gemstones, Is This the Man Who Made the Earth Tremble, They Are Weak – But He Is Strong, Wicked Lips, Interlude, Now the Sons of Eli Were Worthless Men, And Yet One of You Is a Devil, But the Righteous Will See Their Fall, and Better Is the End of a Thing Than Its Beginning.

The second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones will also contain nine episodes titled I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels, After I Leave – Savage Wolves Will Come, For He Is a Liar and the Father of Lies, As To How They Might Destroy Him, Interlude II, and Never Avenge Yourselves – But Leave It to the Wrath.

The series The Righteous Gemstones was executively produced by Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James.

It was produced by J. David Brightbill and S. Scott Clackum. The length of each episode of the series The Righteous Gemstones ranges from 33 to 60 minutes.

The series The Righteous Gemstones was made under Rough House Pictures. It has arrived on HBO. The Righteous Gemstones was written by Chad Handley, Danny McBride, C. Cooley Walters, Josh Locy, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas, Grant DeKernion, and Edi Patterson.

The Righteous Gemstones was directed by David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride. Let’s see if the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones is announced or not.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2: Announced or Not?

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is announced. So, it is confirmed that The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 will soon be released.

The series The Righteous Gemstones was renewed for the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones on 9th September 2019. It was renewed by HBO.

HBO also renewed the series The Righteous Gemstones for the third season on 26th October 2021. The filming of the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones was started in April 2021. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 below.

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone Walton Goggins as – Baby – Billy Freeman Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason – BJ – Barnes Dermot Mulroney as Rev John Wesley Seasons Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone Jody Hill as Levi James DuMont as Chad Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew J. LaRose as Gregory Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone Scott MacArthur as Scotty Virginia Gardner as Lucy Mary Hollis Inboden as Mandy Cullen Moss as Brock Toby Huss as Dale Nancy Jade Pettyjohn as Dot Nancy Marla Maples as Gay Nancy Jason Schwartzman as Thaniel Eric Roberts as Junior Eric Andre as Lyle Lissons

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series The Righteous Gemstones.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 1 Review:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series The Righteous Gemstones, we have seen that jealous of the rising star of Kelvin, Judy wants her moment in the spotlight under the tutelage of Baby Billy. Jesse procures a key piece of evidence that he hopes will lead to the blackmailers.

Later, Eli informs Kelvin, Jesse, and Judy that they will each need to be front as well as center for Easter Sunday service, and their biggest telecast of the year.

After that, the deference of Judy to Baby Billy threatens her relationship with BJ as well as with her family.

On the other hand, Jesse deals with the fallout of the dramatic events of Easter Sunday. After that, Judy tries to win back BJ just after getting a few harsh words from Baby Billy. Kelvin has a crisis of faith.

Later, Eli questions his children’s future in the Gemstone ministry, and also Jesse struggles in order to keep his marriage together.

After that, Judy opens up to BJ about her past, and a disillusioned Kelvin embraces his dark side. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones will start where it is left in the first season of the series The Righteous Gemstones.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Release Date:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 will be aired from 9th January 2022 to 27th February 2022. It will be released on HBO.

The first season of the series The Righteous Gemstones was aired from 18th August 2019 to 13th October 2019 on HBO.

There is no update about the release date of The Righteous Gemstones Season 3. We can expect The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 in late 2022 or early 2023 on HBO.

If we get any news or update about the release date of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Righteous Gemstones.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Trailer:

Let’s watch the trailer of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2. It was released by HBO on 16th December 2021. Watch it below.

Let's watch the trailer of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2. It was released by HBO on 16th December 2021. Watch it below.