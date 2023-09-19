The Freelancer Episode 5 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer, and More

Hotstar’s latest hit release series, The Freelancer has won so many hearts with their amazing storyline and the lead cast members. Now, all the fans are eagerly waiting for The Freelancer Episode 5 release. It is expected to be released by the third week of September 2023. So it will be released soon, along with other episodes on Disney+Hostar.

The Freelancer Episode 5 Release Date

For fans who are waiting for The Freelancer Episode 5 Release Date, their end is about to be over. Hotstar is going to release The Freelancer Episodes 5, 6, and 7 by the third week of September. So, there are just a few days left until the release of these episodes. Keep on checking the official Disney+Hosta app and watch all your favorite series along with The Freelancer Episode 5 and more.

The Freelancer Cast Members

Amongst many cast members, Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardeshi play leading roles. Mohit Raina plays the titular role of The Freelancer which is quite an intense role. Fans are loving him in this acting-packed role. Along with them, there are many cast members who play various roles in the series The Freelancer. Take a look at the detailed cast members list here:

Mohit Raina as Avinash Kamath/ “The Freelancer”

Anupam Kher as Dr. Arif Khan

Kashmira Pardeshi as Aliya Khan

Ayesha Raza Mishra as Sabeena Khan

Manjari Fadnis as Mrunal Kamath

Sarah-Jane Dias as Radha Baxi

Sushant Singh as Inayat Khan

Navneet Malik as Mohsin Fazal

Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Asar Fazal

John Kokken as Raghavendra Sethu

Sangay Tsheltrim as Gurung

Jalila Talemsi as Amena

Hardika Sharma as Child Aliya

Edward Sonnenblick as Burt Raphael

Danny Clifford as Buzz Jones

Mario Silva as Sheikh Khaleel

Balaji Gauri as Farhat Khala

Aakkash Dabhade as Wilson

Sairi Salma as Nadia

Anouar Akerrmann as Ritchie

Sami Fekkak as The Photographer

The Freelancer Storyline

The series revolves around the titular character Avinash Kamath who is also known by his secret identity called The Freelancer, where he works as a high-paying mercenary. It is the name given to him by his colleagues when on his first freelancing high-risk mission. He is generally on some secret high-risk missions and when he is not on missions, he is taking care of his mentally disturbed wife. She is in a medical care facility because of her traumatic past, where she lost their little son in an unfortunate accident.

There are various stories and one of the main ones includes a character named Aliya Khan played by Kashmira Pardeshi. She falls in love with a Muslim boy and soon gets married with their family’s blessings. Soon, they took a flight to leave for her in-laws’ house, but to her surprise, they were going somewhere else. Then she realized they were going to Syria, where her in-law’s entire family, including her newly-wedded husband, were radicals.

She somehow contacted her mother who then called Avinash Kamath, the Freelancer. He is their long-time family friend and he promised Aliya’s mother, that he will bring her back, no matter where she is. Now, for the upcoming finale episodes of The Freelancer, the storyline will move forward.

The Freelancer Episode 5 Storyline Expectations

Now, Avinash will leave for Syria in order to find and rescue Aliya from terrorist areas, which are going to be highly action-packed scenes. Along with him, there will be his team of friends, who are also mercenaries, who will join him in this personal mission. It will be very interesting to see how he and his team go and rescue Aliya.

With each step, the Freelancer gets closer to Aliya. But will time run out before their paths cross? ⏳#HotstarSpecials #TheFreelancer now streaming.#TheFreelancerOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/hLbv8iB0JY — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 10, 2023

Upcoming The Freelancer Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will be the final episodes. For that, fans have been eagerly waiting and searching. Soon, their search will come to an end when

Where to Watch The Freelancer?

The Freelancer is already streaming on Disney+Hotstar and the upcoming episodes i.e. Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will stream on the same platform. Fans can enjoy Mohit Raina starring The Freelancer in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, and English subtitles.

The Freelancer Makers Team

The series is based on a book called “A Ticker To Syria” written by Shirish Thorat and was released in 2017. The series is written by Ritesh Shan and Neeraj Pandey or Disney+Hostar. The Freelancer is directed by Bhav Dhulia and the theme music composer is Sanjoy Chowdhury. The team of executive producers includes Varun Malik, Gauran Banerjee, and Mahesh Menon with Producer Shital Bhatia.

The Freelancer Production Units

Initially, the series was announced by the official streaming platform Disney+Hotstar and started to shoot in various locations. It includes Mumbai, Europe, America, Morocco, and some scenes in the Middle East. The principle photography was done by the start of 2023.

Since that time, the series has been in the post-production/ editing phase. After that, the first trailer was released on 8th August 2023 and soon they released the first four episodes. Now, all the fans are waiting for The Freelancer Episodes 5, 6 and 7 release. They are expected to be released soon, by the third week of September 2023.

The Freelancer Trailer Release

The official trailer for the series has already been released on the official YouTube channel. Fans can enjoy the trailer for the first half of the series, and also for the upcoming episodes of The Freelancer, there is a separate trailer. Everyone can enjoy that too and get to know more about the storyline.

The final episodes of the series The Freelancer are going to be extremely action and thrilling, even more than the first half series. There will be more characters added in the final episodes, as per the storyline demands. The team members who will be joining The Freelancer, a.k.a. Avinash Kamath will be going on a suicide mission.

Audience Reviews for The Freelancer

Since the release of The Freelancer Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 fans are totally loving the series with its uniquely presented concept. The cast members are also seen playing their very best acting for their respective roles. Everyone has been praising the direction, storyline, and cast selection of The Freelancer series. Everyone is now impatiently waiting for the final episode’s release of the series and getting to know the ending of the series.

Conclusion

Fans can watch The Freelancer Episode 5 on Hotstar+ soon, as the makers are all set to release the final episodes of the series. They need to wait for a few more days. Soon they will get to enjoy the further storyline of the series see the finale and get to know more about the action thriller series.